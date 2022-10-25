ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly “pitched two, three, and four-team trade packages” during the offseason

By Orel Dizon
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXUmY_0ilyZvbq00

The Los Angeles Lakers apparently tried to make a blockbuster deal in the offseason to no avail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl2EI_0ilyZvbq00
Rob Pelinka and Russell Westbrook

© Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fans have been flaming Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for failing to improve the team's roster through different trades. Apparently, it is not for lack of trying, as the Lakers were reportedly active in trade discussions involving multiple teams over the past offseason.

" It's not that Pelinka hasn't searched for the big one now, " wrote Brian Windhorst of ESPN . " According to rival executives, the Lakers have pitched two, three, and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall, grasping at the panacea that brings in two or three difference-makers in one swoop. "

Will trading Russ solve their problems?

Most trade rumors involving the Lakers have revolved around embattled point guard Russell Westbrook . But the question now is whether or not dealing the former MVP away can solve the roster problems besetting the Lakers.

Some would like to believe that sending him to a different home or even his literal home would be addition by subtraction. It's difficult to argue with that notion, given how badly Westbrook has been playing this season.

Still, trading him away just for the sake of it may not be advantageous at all. A glaring hole that is evident in L.A.'s current roster makeup is the lack of outside shooting. Lakers star LeBron James even recently offered an honest take about the team's abysmal outside shooting so far in the season.

What now for the Lakers?

Can the Purple and Gold still salvage the season? The front office should certainly try, considering James is about to turn 38 years old this year and nearing the end of his playing career.

First of all, it is imperative to surround James and his star running mate Anthony Davis with efficient shooters to maximize their inside game. Even notable NBA analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley believe this is the right strategy they need to implement in order to start winning games.

Only time will tell if the Lakers can pull off a huge trade in the middle of the season. Otherwise, they could miss the playoffs for the second straight campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension

The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year

The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
46
Followers
119
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy