Los Angeles Lakers reportedly “pitched two, three, and four-team trade packages” during the offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers apparently tried to make a blockbuster deal in the offseason to no avail.

Fans have been flaming Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for failing to improve the team's roster through different trades. Apparently, it is not for lack of trying, as the Lakers were reportedly active in trade discussions involving multiple teams over the past offseason.

" It's not that Pelinka hasn't searched for the big one now, " wrote Brian Windhorst of ESPN . " According to rival executives, the Lakers have pitched two, three, and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall, grasping at the panacea that brings in two or three difference-makers in one swoop. "

Will trading Russ solve their problems?

Most trade rumors involving the Lakers have revolved around embattled point guard Russell Westbrook . But the question now is whether or not dealing the former MVP away can solve the roster problems besetting the Lakers.

Some would like to believe that sending him to a different home or even his literal home would be addition by subtraction. It's difficult to argue with that notion, given how badly Westbrook has been playing this season.

Still, trading him away just for the sake of it may not be advantageous at all. A glaring hole that is evident in L.A.'s current roster makeup is the lack of outside shooting. Lakers star LeBron James even recently offered an honest take about the team's abysmal outside shooting so far in the season.

What now for the Lakers?

Can the Purple and Gold still salvage the season? The front office should certainly try, considering James is about to turn 38 years old this year and nearing the end of his playing career.

First of all, it is imperative to surround James and his star running mate Anthony Davis with efficient shooters to maximize their inside game. Even notable NBA analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley believe this is the right strategy they need to implement in order to start winning games.

Only time will tell if the Lakers can pull off a huge trade in the middle of the season. Otherwise, they could miss the playoffs for the second straight campaign.