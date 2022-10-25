ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
askflagler.com

Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash

PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
abandonedway.com

Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida

Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach may keep iconic pier closed after hurricane damage

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach city leaders could decide Thursday whether the iconic pier will reopen at all following damage from Hurricane Ian. The city manager, William Whitson, confirmed to News 6 that there will be a discussion and a possible vote in the city commission on whether to keep the pier closed until it’s demolished next year.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
wogx.com

New image from Florida anthropology hopes to crack cold case

There is now a face to a cold case, first discovered in the heat of the Florida summer. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says the anthropology team from the University of South Florida was able to create these images in hopes of identifying a man whose remains were found at a residential construction site in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Animal Control Reunites Lost Dog with Family

Palm Coast – On October 19th, the City of Palm Coast Animal Control (PCAC) received multiple calls from homeowners reporting a loose Golden Retriever on Reynolds Place. The homeowners attempted to collect the dog but were unable to. PCAC officers responded to the area and could not locate the dog and set a trap, which is a kennel concealed in the woods, before leaving the area.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates

Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy