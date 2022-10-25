Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com
City Repertory Theatre Adds Comedy ‘Charley’s Aunt’ to Repertoire This Weekend
Palm Coast, Florida – One of the funniest plays in the theatrical repertory, “Charley’s Aunt,” comes to Palm Coast in October and November at the celebrated CITY REPERTORY THEATRE. The play was written by Brandon Thomas and first performed in London in 1892. Its hilarious plot...
askflagler.com
Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash
PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
mynews13.com
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Cares Awards $800,000 in 1st Round of Social Service ‘Catalyst’ Grants
Flagler Cares on Wednesday announced its inaugural “catalyst fund” grants totaling $800,000 to three organizations that will each provide needed social services in Flagler County–for teens suffering from anxiety and depression, for individuals and families recovering from abuse or other forms of dislocation, and for the food-insecure.
Viral punks the Chats set to take DeLand by storm on Thursday
It’s been a little while since there’s been a punk show this exciting. And while this is the kind of bill you’d expect to be burning in the grittiest bowels of Mills 50, it’s happening out in the charming heart of DeLand at one of the area’s most picturesque venues. Well, good for them.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida
Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
click orlando
Flagler Beach may keep iconic pier closed after hurricane damage
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach city leaders could decide Thursday whether the iconic pier will reopen at all following damage from Hurricane Ian. The city manager, William Whitson, confirmed to News 6 that there will be a discussion and a possible vote in the city commission on whether to keep the pier closed until it’s demolished next year.
wogx.com
New image from Florida anthropology hopes to crack cold case
There is now a face to a cold case, first discovered in the heat of the Florida summer. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says the anthropology team from the University of South Florida was able to create these images in hopes of identifying a man whose remains were found at a residential construction site in Palm Coast.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Animal Control Reunites Lost Dog with Family
Palm Coast – On October 19th, the City of Palm Coast Animal Control (PCAC) received multiple calls from homeowners reporting a loose Golden Retriever on Reynolds Place. The homeowners attempted to collect the dog but were unable to. PCAC officers responded to the area and could not locate the dog and set a trap, which is a kennel concealed in the woods, before leaving the area.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
flaglerlive.com
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates
Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
Volusia County middle schooler accused of bringing unloaded handgun to school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school and showing it off to another student during class. Deputies said the 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged with possessing a weapon on school property after he brought a handgun with no magazine to Heritage Middle School.
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
click orlando
Man pours bleach in coworker’s Pepsi can after argument in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of pouring bleach into his coworker’s drink after they got into an argument, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office arrested Jerome Ellis, 48, on Monday. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
