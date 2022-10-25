Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO