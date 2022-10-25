Read full article on original website
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Snow causes parts of I-70 and CO 82 to close west of Denver
Snow west of Denver caused parts of Interstate 70 and CO 82 to close Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. I-70 closed in both directions between Vail Pass Summit (Exit 190) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to safety concerns just after 8 p.m. An accumulation of...
Insurance won't cover damages after Grubhub driver crashed into woman's truck
The Grubhub app may be an easy way to get food delivered, but Contact Denver7 is exposing a growing concern about Grubhub drivers not being covered by insurance when it matters most.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Popeye’s to Experience Upgrades
The lauded chicken franchise will receive all-new menu boards at one Denver store as the brand refreshes its look
Snow is falling in mountains, travel could become hazardous
If you are driving into the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, snow could impact your travel.
Contact Denver7 gets refund for Denver woman who found contractor on Nextdoor
A Denver woman who found a contractor through NextDoor says after she paid him $20,000, he disappeared.
City removes fences blocking Five Points sidewalks after Denver7 gets involved
A City of Denver spokesperson confirmed the city put the fencing there to help its encampment cleanup efforts, but it should have never blocked the sidewalks.
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to Denver
Nearly 32 million people visited Denver in 2021.So GNAR Creative Division. (Denver, CO) You can’t spell Colorado without the word “rad,” and our fine state attracts tourists craving high-country adventures, craft beer, museums and so much more.
Artist in Morrison goes viral for unique tie-dye creations
David Sanchez, an artist who lives in Morrison, has gone viral the last few months for his unique twist on a trademark of the 1960s.
denverite.com
Shower trucks to wider sidewalks: It’s time to vote on $2 million worth of projects
Denver has been ramping up for a new kind of election, the city’s first participatory budgeting project, in which you – YES YOU – get to decide how we should collectively spend a couple million bucks. Project stakeholders first went out and asked a bunch of people...
Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver
DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
Little Man Ice Cream employee being evaluated after disappearance
An employee from the popular Denver ice cream shop, Little Man Ice Cream, was reported missing Monday, but Denver police said he has been found and is being evaluated.
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Westword
Chris Spears, CBS4 Denver Weather Fave: Why I Left TV for Retail
For more than eight years, forecaster Chris Spears was a staple on CBS4 Denver, where he built up a considerable fan base with his ultra-accessible style and devotion to giving practical advice. "To me, a TV meteorologist is a customer-service giver," he says. "We offer a product and give it to you to meet your needs — and that product is information. That's how I treated my job."
Do You Know About Loveland’s Best Kept Secret Italian Restaurant?
It's not big, but it is big on flavor. It's definitely not your usual dining experience, but if you're looking really good Italian fare, this may be your spot. It's funny how you find out about some places; a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a friend's mom. I found out about this joint via Google Maps. They have a a good following; maybe you'll become one and spread the word, as well.
Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident
Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
5 things to know for rain, snow in Denver metro Thursday morning
Snow and rain are expected in the Denver metro area and across Colorado on Thursday morning. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?
Denver renters need to earn more than the average U.S. household just to make ends meet for a one-bedroom apartment.
Scammers create fake Xcel webpage with phony number
Scammers can benefit from impersonating companies like Xcel because they can potentially access millions of people in several states.
