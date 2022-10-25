Read full article on original website
WUKY
The late Leslie Jordan's road to fame wound its way through Lexington 'on a whim'
Fans are remembering Will & Grace actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident in Los Angeles. But the jockey-sized jokester had some Kentucky connections as well. A Chattanooga native, Leslie Jordan may be best known for his time under the spotlight in television –...
WCPO
Lexington native who had beer thrown at her during comedy set makes late night debut
(LEX 18) — A Kentucky comedian who went viral after having a beer thrown at her made her late-night TV debut yesterday. Lexington native Ariel Elias was invited to come on Jimmy Kimmel Live to do a comedy set. She sported a yellow Kentucky shirt while on the show.
Radio Ink
What is The Cornbread Mafia?
IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
wdrb.com
Co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala dies at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The matriarch and co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, Wilma Haverly Barnstable, died at the age of 94. After Barnstable retired from teaching, she co-founded the famed Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala with her daughters. Condé Nast calls the Barnstable Brown Gala one of the best...
WKYT 27
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
WSAZ
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.
hotelnewsresource.com
Dual-Branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios Hotel Opens in Georgetown, Kentucky
Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios - Georgetown, located at 3075 Parish Pike in Georgetown, Kentucky. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 85 rooms, comprised of 51 standard rooms and 34 extended-stay suites. The Red Roof Inn is a pet-friendly hotel. Its...
wpsdlocal6.com
Coal miner whose photo went viral identified, put in touch with Coach Calipari
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — More has been learned about the coal miner and his son caught on camera at the University of Kentucky's Blue-White game that went viral. That picture really resonated with Coach John Calipari. He shared a picture of the man still in his work clothes and...
smileypete.com
What’s Old is New
George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
berea.edu
Berea College Hutchins Library Offers Public Look at the Saint John’s Bible
BEREA, Ky. – The Berea College Hutchins Library’s Special Collections and Archives and the Campus Christian Center are offering the public an opportunity to take a close look at the College’s Heritage Edition of the Saint John’s Bible during Monday afternoon tours through Dec. 12. Set...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
WKYT 27
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
Tennessee vs. Kentucky schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Tennessee vs. Kentucky schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
fox56news.com
Changes to Winchester alcohol sales affecting brunch
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Changes are taking place in Winchester for people who like to go to Sunday brunch. Alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday were approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the Winchester City Commission changed its alcohol ordinance in a four-to-one vote. Days after...
fox56news.com
Larry Owens makes his case for Fayette County coroner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is rare for a race toward the bottom of the ticket to get much attention, but this year the Fayette County coroner’s election could end up being a tight race. This is the third time around Republican Larry Owens has challenged longtime...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
