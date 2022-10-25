ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is The Cornbread Mafia?

IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
Co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala dies at 94

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The matriarch and co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, Wilma Haverly Barnstable, died at the age of 94. After Barnstable retired from teaching, she co-founded the famed Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala with her daughters. Condé Nast calls the Barnstable Brown Gala one of the best...
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
What’s Old is New

George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
Changes to Winchester alcohol sales affecting brunch

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Changes are taking place in Winchester for people who like to go to Sunday brunch. Alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday were approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the Winchester City Commission changed its alcohol ordinance in a four-to-one vote. Days after...
Larry Owens makes his case for Fayette County coroner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is rare for a race toward the bottom of the ticket to get much attention, but this year the Fayette County coroner’s election could end up being a tight race. This is the third time around Republican Larry Owens has challenged longtime...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
