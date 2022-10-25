ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber

A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tecumseh police say man arrested for raping two teens at knifepoint

Tecumseh, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say a man is in jail after forcing his way into homes and raping two teen girls at knife point. Cliffton Davila is charged with two counts of rape, burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say the 31-year-old is accused of...
TECUMSEH, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
News On 6

Salvation Army Opening New Dog Kennel In OKC

The Salvation Army is opening the doors on its new dog kennel Wednesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the location on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The kennel will be home for pets of guests staying in the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

