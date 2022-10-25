Read full article on original website
Jewelry thieves steal thousands of dollars from Edmond jewelry store
Edmond Police are on the lookout for three people they say made off with $23,000 from Fields Jewelry in downtown Edmond.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
News On 6
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
okcfox.com
Man jailed after allegedly trying to rob O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after police said he tried to rob the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store near Southwest 67th and May earlier this month. According to court documents, Jerry Milburn had a knife in his hand and demanded...
Tecumseh Police Searching For Man Who Attacked 2 Teens, Banged On Doors
Residents in Tecumseh are on edge after two teens were attacked after a night of strange occurrences. Police said a man has been banging on doors and windows in the middle of the night, eventually leading to him attacking the teens at knife point. The knocking occurred between 10 p.m....
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Man gets into elderly woman's car and steals her purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need help finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a 76-year-old woman. Police said the incident happened near Newcastle Road and S. Portland Avenue this past weekend. According to police, the suspect approached the victim as she pulled into her driveway and was...
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Suspect In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff In SW OKC
An armed man was arrested after he refused to come out of his home, prompting an overnight standoff in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 15th Street and South Czech Hall Road. Oklahoma City Police said the homeowner called 911 when a man,...
okcfox.com
Tecumseh police say man arrested for raping two teens at knifepoint
Tecumseh, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say a man is in jail after forcing his way into homes and raping two teen girls at knife point. Cliffton Davila is charged with two counts of rape, burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say the 31-year-old is accused of...
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
Two suspects arrested in deadly OKC motel shooting
The United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department, has made two arrests in connection to a homicide at a motel.
Police: Man shot 5 times in northwest OKC, search for suspect continues
Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times at a local auto parts store.
News On 6
Salvation Army Opening New Dog Kennel In OKC
The Salvation Army is opening the doors on its new dog kennel Wednesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the location on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The kennel will be home for pets of guests staying in the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City firefighters battle house fire on NW 29th Street
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning in the 1900 block of NW 29th Street. The fire started in the back of the home near an electrical box that hooks up to the home. Crews believe the fire was electrical in nature. Two...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads after 9-year-old dies in a drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in the unsolved homicide of 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. The boy was gunned down in his home during a drive-by shooting at 2516 SE 47th back on October 4. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack on...
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
