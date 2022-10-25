ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cormac McCarthy's 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris': A genius stares down the barrel of mortality

By Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
A new Cormac McCarthy book is a rare treat. Two new Cormac McCarthy books are a literary event . A haunted, tortured, dark and deeply sad literary event. If that doesn’t fill you with eagerly masochistic anticipation, McCarthy may not be the author for you.

“The Passenger” (Knopf, 400 pp., ★★★½ out of four, out now) and its companion novel “Stella Maris” (Knopf, 208 pp., out Dec. 6) are a diptych of existential suffering. Here, McCarthy focuses his apocalyptic bent inward, on the human soul, peering deep into the broken hearts of a brother and sister cursed by their shared parentage, brilliance and forbidden love for one another.

His first novels since his 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner “The Road” – and, not to put too fine a point on it, possibly the 89-year-old’s last – they’re as bold and intellectually keen as anything the author’s ever written.

“The Passenger” opens with a mystery. Bobby Western, a 37-year-old salvage diver, finds the wreckage of a plane in the Gulf of Mexico, seven passengers and two crew members still strapped to their seats, hair floating in the watery grave. That’s odd enough, but then the black box is missing – and one of the plane’s passengers. There’s no mention of the accident in the papers, but soon suited men are knocking on Bobby’s door, asking questions to which he doesn’t have the answers, certain he knows more about the missing body than he’s letting on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g00W8_0ilyYmnu00
A composite image showing the covers of Cormac McCarthy's upcoming novels "The Passenger" and "Stella Maris." Knopf

It's the set-up for a ripping thriller, but “The Passenger” is no “No Country for Old Men.” It can be at times frustratingly withholding and opaque, its enticing opening giving way to plotless philosophical discursions as Bobby holds court with various friends around New Orleans, the failed physicist talking quantum mechanics, string theory and the Kennedy assassination as he plots his escape.

Thing is, Bobby’s got even bigger problems than a plane crash and nameless authorities on his tail: “He’s in love with his sister and she’s dead.”

How Faulknerian.

It’s in the sister novel “Stella Maris” that McCarthy’s genius – and that of Bobby’s brilliant, doomed sibling Alicia, dead by suicide outside the Stella Maris mental hospital she called home – really shines.

Bobby’s every move and thought is haunted by his little sister, a mathematical prodigy with whom he was in (blessedly) unconsummated love. The doomed duo was born of a monster of a sort, one of the men who worked alongside J. Robert Oppenheimer on the Manhattan Project. They’ve inherited his intellect, but also the psychic weight of not just his sins, but those of the atrocities that gave birth to the atom bomb.

“Stella Maris” takes readers back to 1972 and a series of seven conversations Alicia had with a therapist before her death – about her schizophrenic hallucinations, mathematics and the cruelty of an uncaring universe (“I think if there were anything to care it would have cared by now,” Alicia observes drolly).

Alicia is a singular creation, an incomparable genius who actually reads like one on the page and is in open conversation with schizophrenic hallucinations. Chief among her imaginary friends is “The Thalidomide Kid,” a loquacious, foul-mouthed dwarf with flippers for hands, the ringmaster of a vaudevillian collective of schizophrenic creations.

Readers looking for answers to the questions raised by “The Passenger” won’t find them here – only more questions, more pieces of an unsolvable equation McCarthy is posing about the universe and our place in it: “You can’t get hold of the world. You can only draw a picture. Whether it’s a bull on the wall of a cave or a partial differential equation it’s all the same thing.”

It’s impossible to read “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris” apart from the looming mortality of their author; this is the work of a man peering into the void of his own soon-to-be nonexistence. If this is McCarthy’s parting “bull on the wall of a cave,” how lucky for us there's still enough light by which to see it.

