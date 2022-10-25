Read full article on original website
Related
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
U.S. Senate candidates Murray, Smiley answer voters’ questions in KIRO 7 Town Hall
Answering voter questions on the same stage for the first time, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley met in a KIRO 7 Town Hall on Sunday night. The first questions came on political division, with both candidates agreeing that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. “What’s...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Comments / 0