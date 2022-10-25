Read full article on original website
Volkswagen's High-Performance R Brand Cars Will All Be Electric by 2030
Volkswagen says its performance R sub-brand will be an EV-only lineup by decade's end, according to a report in the U.K.'s Autocar. The transition is planned to occur gradually, and on a new EV platform, with several unnamed electric R models in planning already, VW reportedly said. Volkswagen as a...
If a '90s-Era Toyota Land Cruiser Isn't Nostalgic Enough, Flex Will Take It Back to the '80s
Established in 1967, Flex Automotive has a chain of 50 dealerships across Japan, taking modern Toyotas and giving them retro looks. Now the company is coming stateside. Launching in San Diego, Flex will offer 1990s and 2000s Toyota Land Cruisers backdated to look like the FJ60 of the 1980s. There will also be a new U.S.-only offering based on the Tacoma pickup.
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen's Tiguan is a European take on an American classic—the SUV. It offers more athletic handling than many of its rivals, and its cabin has a restrained vibe with plenty of trendy technology features, earning it a spot on our Editors' Choice list. While the Tiguan hasn't proved to be particularly quick at our test track, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine performs dutifully, sounds refined, and will pass muster with most buyers. Although the Tiguan is sold in global markets, U.S. dealerships only peddle the long-wheelbase model, which means a third row of seats is available for those who need it. That kind of cabin flexibility is something that rivals such as the Honda CR-V, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota RAV4 don't offer.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Stickers with a Nearly $44K Base Price
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has a starting price of $43,990—about $5k more than its predecessor. The redesigned CTR is still about $1000 less than the limited-production Limited Edition from the previous generation. Honda says the 2023 Civic Type R will start hitting dealerships in the U.S. tomorrow.
1987 Nissan Sunny Pickup Gets Heart Transplant from a Leaf EV for SEMA
For the 2022 SEMA show, Nissan is presenting a 1987 Sunny pickup with an EV conversion done by Tommy Pike Customs. The Sunny now utilizes the 40-kWh battery and 147-hp electric motor from a Nissan Leaf. Completing the Leaf-powered Sunny's look are 17-inch Rotiform wheels, a widebody kit, and a...
2023 Nissan Ariya Surfwagon Concept Is One Weird-Lookin' Woody
The 2023 Nissan Ariya EV has been transformed into a woody-style concept called the Surfwagon that'll debut at this year's SEMA show in Las Vegas. To our eyes, the Surfwagon's wood-panel vinyl wrap and huge brightly colored spokeless rims with whitewall tires don't mesh well. Nissan wants the Surfwagon to...
2023 Ford Super Duty Can Tow up to 40,000 Pounds with as Much as 1200 LB-FT
Ford announced towing capacities for its Super Duty heavy-duty truck lineup, with the top-spec F-450 able to haul 40,000 pounds with a gooseneck trailer. Ford also says the Super Duty has a payload rated up to 8000 pounds, besting its competition from Chevrolet and Ram. Horsepower and torque figures were...
2023 Honda Civic Type R: A Brush with Greatness
Honda's history is deeply rooted in internal-combustion engines, and as we make the shift toward electrification, the company's most exciting gasoline-only vehicle has just undergone what is likely to be its final redesign. The Honda Civic Type R has rejoined the lineup for 2023, following the 2022 model-year revamp of the supporting Civic sedan and hatchback. Based on the handful of laps we took around Harris Hill Raceway outside Austin, Texas—including as a passenger to two-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen—it seems Honda absolutely nailed it.
Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar Revealed
The FIA WEC Endurance Championship Hypercar class continues to grow, now with the addition of a newly developed Ferrari race car. After announcing in February 2021 that it would join the class that replaced LMP1, Ferrari has revealed its entry, the 499P. The 499P will enter competition as a Le...
Tested: The Best Booster Car Seats, According to Experts
We here at Car and Driver are the acknowledged car experts, and our readers trust us for insight and advice, but one great thing about being an expert is the friends you make along the way. So when it came time to evaluate child car seats, we were glad to be able to rely on the expertise of our friends at the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) of Good Housekeeping, which like C/D is a Hearst publication, and share their knowledge with you.
Honda Civic Windshield Wiper Guide
If you're in the market for a new set of wiper blades or you want to learn how to install them yourself, you came to the right place. This essential equipment will safeguard your visibility in a drizzle or a full-blown deluge. However, the material is designed to wear out over time, so if your old pair isn't performing like it used to, it's time to go shopping.
