Tyler Henry, otherwise known as the Hollywood Medium — the name of his very first television show — is a highly sought-after clairvoyant medium who first gained fame when he was just 20 years old. During his time performing psychic readings for celebrities, Henry has worked with celebrities like Jim Parsons, Megan Fox, and three members of the Kardashian/Jenner family (Kylie, Kris, and Khloe). He's gone on multiple live tours, written books, and once again stars in a television show with Netflix's "Life After Death With Tyler Henry," which premiered in March 2022 and brought even more attention to the renowned medium — who, as the series reports, has a waiting list of over 300,000 people.

