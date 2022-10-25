Read full article on original website
Why did Christina change her last name to Haack? The 'Flip or Flop' star has used four different last names
Christina Hall rose to fame from the success of the HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she starred in with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is now married to realtor Josh Hall.
Christina Hall Shares New Details of Her ‘Magical’ Wedding to Josh Hall
Christina Hall shared new details about her Hawaii wedding to Josh Hall, including the sweet moments she shared with her three children.
Ant Anstead Says ‘Court Is Closed’ in Custody Battle With Christina Hall
After months of legal drama, Ant Anstead seemingly suggests that his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall has ended.
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
realitytitbit.com
Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin
Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Tyler Henry: Before & After Becoming The Hollywood Medium
Tyler Henry, otherwise known as the Hollywood Medium — the name of his very first television show — is a highly sought-after clairvoyant medium who first gained fame when he was just 20 years old. During his time performing psychic readings for celebrities, Henry has worked with celebrities like Jim Parsons, Megan Fox, and three members of the Kardashian/Jenner family (Kylie, Kris, and Khloe). He's gone on multiple live tours, written books, and once again stars in a television show with Netflix's "Life After Death With Tyler Henry," which premiered in March 2022 and brought even more attention to the renowned medium — who, as the series reports, has a waiting list of over 300,000 people.
BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Explains Emotional Rollercoaster Of Getting Fired And Rehired
The New York City 2022 BravoCon is a non-stop thrill of drama and juicy details. And for fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise, it's a dream come true. Ashley Darby spilled some details about a potential new romance after her split from husband Michael Darby. Then, producers announced that the cast for "The Real Housewives of New York" is set for Season 14, so that's very exciting.
Kyle Richards Hints That She Is Finally Choosing Kathy Hilton Over the Fox Force Five — After Being Snubbed at Multiple Family Events
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds during most of season 12 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Reveals The Nasty Things Kathy Hilton Allegedly Said About Their Co-Stars
It’s been two weeks since Kathy Hilton‘s alleged meltdown in Aspen, but more details about that night emerged during the Sept. 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The ladies had come together for a Pretty Mess Hair event thrown by Erika Jayne, and since Kathy didn’t show up, Lisa Rinna took the opportunity to discuss what had happened that night. She even got some help from Dorit Kemsley.
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Why Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's First Wedding Anniversary Is Worth Flipping Out Over
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL. Newlywed life for Heather Rae El Moussa almost started off on the wrong foot. Just minutes before walking down the aisle to meet groom Tarek El Moussa, the Selling Sunset star thought her shoes were going to fall off. "I had a little panic moment," Heather recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Tarek was wondering if I was coming out or not."
Ant Anstead Is Selling the Laguna Beach ‘Dream’ House He Bought After Christina Haack Split – See Photos!
Some big changes are in the works for TV personality Ant Anstead. On Wednesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host listed his Laguna Beach, CA home for a whopping $3.3 million, Dirt reported. He bought the home last year, almost a year after his split with HGTV star Christina Haack. The...
What Sophie Turner Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While she's best known for having played Sansa Stark in HBO's hit series, "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner is also an iconic leader in the celebrity beauty scene. Much like her character, Turner has spent time building an influential public image and dedicated following that goes far beyond her time on set.
Prevention
Celebrities Are Losing It Over Kaley Cuoco’s Emotional Baby News With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco may be famous for portraying Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but she is about to embark on her most important role yet: becoming a mother. On October 11, The Flight Attendant actress announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child together. In a series of photos documenting the beginning of her pregnancy, Kaley also revealed the couple will welcome a baby girl sometime in the next year.
David and Lesley Beador’s Messy Divorce Filings and Dismissals: Everything to Know
After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.
bravotv.com
Lala Kent Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: “You Better Work, Girl”
The Vanderpump Rules cast member received lots of “love [and] support” during her sober “birthday” weekend. Lala Kent just hit a major milestone in her sobriety journey, and yes, it called for a birthday-style celebration. On October 22, the Vanderpump Rules cast member uploaded some fall-themed Instagram photos with loved ones, sharing her latest accomplishment in the caption.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Actor Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian, has died at the age of 67, TMZ reports. Sources told the publication that it appears Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on October 24 and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building. At this time, it is unclear if his cause of death was the impact of the crash or the medical emergency that occurred before he lost control of his BMW. We do know that he died at the scene.
Here's What Makes M.A.C. Cosmetics' Latest Collab Doubly Special
With the approaching premiere of the highly anticipated sequel "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever," fans and brands alike are ready to pay tribute to the game-changing franchise and its late star Chadwick Boseman. In September, Marvel announced a collaboration with Target that would see toys, home goods, and other "Black Panther" merchandise hitting the shelves ahead of the sequel's release. And M.A.C. Cosmetics wasn't far behind, announcing their "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" collection, which drops November 1.
ETOnline.com
'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)
Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
