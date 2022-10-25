Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxg.com
Amazon to hold hiring event in Augusta on Wednesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Amazon will be holding a one-day hiring event for hundreds of seasonal full-time and part-time roles at its Appling facility. The event will be held Wednesday, October 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. Amazon says...
wgac.com
Amazon Hosting Warehouse Hiring Event in Appling
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling is looking for hundreds of workers. The company is hosting a Warehouse Hiring Day Wednesday, October 26, at the Sheraton Hotel, 1060 Stevens Creek Road, in Augusta. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Amazon officials say they plan to hire hundreds of seasonal,...
WRDW-TV
8th Street business owner grumbles about long-time construction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A business owner is speaking out about noisy construction on 8th Street and how it’s impacting how many customers they get. We went out to see how much it’s hindering business and when they can expect the project to wrap up. Despite how it...
WRDW-TV
A look inside one of Georgia’s oldest public libraries
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington is home to one of the oldest public libraries in Georgia. It was built in 1888 and opened a year later in 1889. The library has previously been named one of the most beautiful in the state of Georgia. “This one has a special place...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Regional Airport announces art installation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Augusta Regional Airport announces its art installation from one artist, for the traveling public. The airport has established an art program, The Augusta Airport Public Art, to highlight the strong art community of the Central Savannah River Area. According to the airport, their art committee selected...
Women To Watch: Janee Dock
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Most people come to the hospital to receive healing. For 19 years, Janee Dock has come here to give it. She explains, “I started as a PCA and then got my nursing license worked for a couple of years on night shift on the orthopedic floor. I did some relief charge […]
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
WRDW-TV
City leaders approve mentorship program grant for Augusta youths
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are considering a $10,000 grant for a mentorship program run through Augusta’s parks and rec department. It’s called ‘Coaching Boys into Men.’ From the classroom to the court, they’re trying to spread awareness of domestic violence. “Since we began...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
WJBF reporter featured in upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie
WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen playing the role of "Alice" in the upcoming Hallmark Channel "A Holiday Spectacular".
WRDW-TV
Augusta National reportedly under antitrust investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big news in the world of professional golf. Augusta National Golf Club is under an antitrust investigation by the Department of Justice, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The investigation stems from claims made by LIV Golf in an anti-trust lawsuit filed last...
WRDW-TV
Augusta city leaders move forward on youth, transit programs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Meeting at the committee level Tuesday, Augusta Commission members discussed several issues. Commission members moved forward on a $10,000 grant for “Coaching Boys into Men,” sending the matter to the full commission. The city leaders advanced plans for microtransit software to help improve service...
WRDW-TV
Thief strikes Salvation Army in Augusta just ahead of fall festival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thief struck the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, taking some key items the organization needed for this weekend’s fall festival. In a break-in, the thief took two golf carts and a generator, the center reported Tuesday morning. The generator was still in the box...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County venue to host Creature Double Feature
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is holding a Creature Double Feature event on Saturday. The event will consist of two horror movies: 1970′s “House of Dark Shadows,” rated PG, and the 1968 original “Night of the Living Dead,” rated R. There will be a Wacky Wayne’s fireworks intermission between the showing.
Commissioners urge BOE to change early voting hours
District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson and State Senator Harold Jones said at a news conference on Wednesday that early voting hours need to expand from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Man throws ‘temper tantrum’ at Ga. drive-thru, dumps tea on workers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Police in east Georgia are searching for a man they say lost his temper at a drive-thru. Surveillance video shows the man reach through the drive-thru window and pour at three dispensers of tea onto the ground and onto the workers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WRDW-TV
‘More than a fundraiser’: Buddy Walk helps Down syndrome efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Upside of Downs local chapters are using all of their recent event funds to further their services for Down syndrome children and families. The Augusta and Aiken chapters hosted their national event, the 15th Annual Buddy Walk, in honor of Down syndrome awareness month on Saturday at the Evans Towne Center Park.
WRDW-TV
‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago. “No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother. We’re checking back in...
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
districtadministration.com
With COVID no longer a major crisis, what is keeping district leaders up at night?
Which K-12 challenges are keeping your fellow superintendents and principals up at night now that COVID is no longer an all-consuming crisis? And what are public school leaders looking forward to with the pandemic no longer clouding every inch of the horizon?. Superintendent Marcella Shaw, of the Barnwell County Consolidated...
Comments / 0