ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Disney+ snags 'Doctor Who' for global distribution

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFuAk_0ilyXobZ00

Disney Branded Television and the BBC trumpeted on Tuesday that it will be bringing the beloved British sci-fi show Doctor Who to a global audience.

The announcement was made this morning by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The deal will bring future episodes of the series about the titular time and dimension-spanning hero to viewers all over the world via streaming on Disney+.

Doctor Who first appeared on TV in the U.K. in 1963. Since then, 13 actors have portrayed the character; Gatwa's debut will be in 2023.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television said in a statement, "Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise -- and [producer] Russell T Davies' brilliant vision -- to life for a huge new global audience."

Davis added of the doctor's powerful gadget, "Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!"

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
102.5 The Bone

50 Cent signs new TV & film production deal

After ending his production contract with the Starz network in September, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has a new TV and film partner. Fiddy has signed a three-project deal with Lusid Media, according to Variety. His first project will be an unscripted true crime series for Peacock that will debut in 2023.
102.5 The Bone

'SNL' alum Chris Redd assaulted outside NYC comedy club

Comedian Chris Redd was punched in the face in front of a New York City comedy club, where he was scheduled to perform Wednesday night. WABC-TV, citing a a preliminary police investigation, reports that Redd was getting out of his car just before 9:40 p.m. when a man who apparently looked like a security guard charged him and punched him in the face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

‘X-Files,’ Hallmark Channel actor Michael Kopsa dies

Actor Michael Kopsa has died. Kopsa’s agent, Jamie Levitt and his ex-wife both confirmed his Sunday morning death. Levitt told CNN that Kopsa was “a force in our community, not only as an actor but as an artist, painter, musician and human being.”. Kopsa had been diagnosed with...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy