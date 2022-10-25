Read full article on original website
FDA Warns About Use Of Certain Heating Pads
An electric heating pad has been recalled due to risks of injury, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Tuesday (October 25). Whele LLC announced a recall of more than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 on Monday (October 24) due to concerns of electric shocks, skin burns, rashes and irritation.
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to a product recalled in June. The Food and Drug Administration said in an update that as of Oct. 21, it had received 393 reports and complaints linked to Daily Harvest’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles frozen product.
Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
CNET
Shampoo Recall: Cancer Risk Prompts Unilever to Recall Dove, Other Dry Shampoos
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Two (2) Lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg, Due to the Detection of N-Nitroso Quinapril Impurity
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Due to presence of Nitrosamine Drug Substance Related Impurity...
cspdailynews.com
FDA Denies Logic’s Menthol E-Cigarettes
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied several menthol-flavored e-cigarette products from Logic Technology Development LLC—the first menthol vape products to receive a marketing decision based on full scientific review from the FDA, it said. The currently marketed products by Logic include the Logic...
Massive recall issued for dry shampoo products over cancer risk
A massive recall has been issued for several varieties of dry shampoo products that may contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.
Abbott Laboratories has recalled certain baby formula products over faulty bottle caps
Abbott Laboratories has initiated a voluntary recall of certain lots of ready-to-feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to faulty bottle caps, per a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the official recall, which was first announced on...
FDA releases list of dry shampoo products that may contain a chemical linked to blood cancer, and are being recalled
The parent company of Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé voluntarily recalled certain dry shampoos last week. The dry shampoos might contain benzene, a commonly-used chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke. Some studies identified higher rates of blood cancer in people with high benzene exposure.
WTVF
FDA urges Mighty Bliss electric heating pad customers to stop using them citing injury risk
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging customers of the Mighty Bliss electric heating pad to stop using them and contact the company for instructions on returning them. The FDA announced a recall of over 500,000 electric heating pads after receiving at least 286 complaints reporting various injuries.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada
Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA doesn’t reveal details about the investigation into the new E. coli outbreak
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections but little else has been released in the way of details. As of Oct. 26 the outbreak has 10 confirmed patients, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration. The agency is reporting that the source of the E. coli is unknown.
tipranks.com
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Wins FDA Emergency Authorization for its Booster Vaccine
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced that the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) as a booster shot in people in the age group of 18 years and older. The company stated that the vaccine will be the first protein-based option to be given...
infomeddnews.com
FDA Denies Marketing of Logic’s Menthol E-Cigarette Products Following Determination They Do Not Meet Public Health Standard
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) for several e-cigarette products currently marketed by Logic Technology Development LLC (Logic). The currently marketed products include the Logic Pro Menthol e-Liquid Package and Logic Power Menthol e-Liquid Package. As a result, the company must not market or distribute these products in the United States or risk enforcement action by the FDA. These are the first menthol e-cigarette products to receive a marketing decision based on a full scientific review from the FDA.
Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer
Vaccines are suddenly front and center on Wall Street after years of being a sleepy, albeit economically important, part of drug development. The coronavirus pandemic led to the emergence of mRNA-based vaccines for viral infections, which generated $54.5 billion in full-year 2021 revenue for the top two products. That included $36.8 billion for Comirnaty, a vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) . No other product in the history of drug development has even come close to that haul.
