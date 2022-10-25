ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theonefeather.com

COMMENTARY: Support gaining to reclaim Kuwohi name for Clingman’s Dome area; as it should

KUWOHI – Two Cherokee women are leading the fight to reclaim the original name for an area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park currently known as Clingman’s Dome. For thousands of years, that area was known as Kuwohi (“mulberry place”), and Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe want to see it restored – a movement that many others are getting behind; as they should.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Topping-off Ceremony held for new Tribal Foods building

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Five months after ground was broken at the site, a topping-off ceremony was held for the new building that will house the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Tribal Foods Distribution Program and the EBCI Tribal Cannery. The ceremony, which involved attendees signing the final beam on the project, was held on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27 on the nearly 8,000 square feet building.
CHEROKEE, NC

