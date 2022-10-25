Read full article on original website
COMMENTARY: Support gaining to reclaim Kuwohi name for Clingman’s Dome area; as it should
KUWOHI – Two Cherokee women are leading the fight to reclaim the original name for an area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park currently known as Clingman’s Dome. For thousands of years, that area was known as Kuwohi (“mulberry place”), and Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe want to see it restored – a movement that many others are getting behind; as they should.
Topping-off Ceremony held for new Tribal Foods building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Five months after ground was broken at the site, a topping-off ceremony was held for the new building that will house the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Tribal Foods Distribution Program and the EBCI Tribal Cannery. The ceremony, which involved attendees signing the final beam on the project, was held on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27 on the nearly 8,000 square feet building.
CROSS COUNTRY: Running hard – Cherokee Braves repeat as regional team champs; Swimmer wins girls title
KITUWAH – The Cherokee High School (CHS) Braves cross country team won their second consecutive 1A West Regional title during a meet held at Kituwah on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29. With a score of 24, they outpaced second place finisher Christ the King Catholic School. Dvdaya Swimmer,...
