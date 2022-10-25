ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

For DEEP, Halloween means ‘Bat Week’ has arrived

BURLINGTON, Conn — Each year, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) uses the week before Halloween to celebrate "Bat Week". “Bats are amazing,” said Devaughn Fraser, a wildlife biologist at DEEP. DEEP's goal is to promote education and conservation messages surrounding the bat population –...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Stratford man in custody after Bridgeport homicide: Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Stratford man is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, identified...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Community speaks out after homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car Thursday evening on Hillside Avenue. Police have identified him as Manuel Rodriguez, 23 of Hartford. This was the city's 33rd homicide so far. Rodriguez's family was not comfortable speaking on camera yet but...
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

2 injured in daytime shooting: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were shot in a Waterbury neighborhood midday on Friday, according to local police. Police were called to Knollwood Circle for reports of shots fired around 12:19 p.m. Officers found the scene with evidence of shots fired in the area. Two...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy