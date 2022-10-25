Read full article on original website
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Skip Vermont - Connecticut has more fall fun and colorful foliage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New England is legendary for fall foliage. About 3.5 million people a year visit Vermont in the fall. And while Vermont certainly has beautiful fall foliage, so does Connecticut, and without the crowds. If you're looking for the best opportunity for hassle-free leaf-peeping, you'll want...
Wallingford's Elevate Life Church hosts first trunk-or-treat
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Elevate Life Church in Wallingford held its first trunk-or-treat event Sunday bringing a hundred kids dressed up for Halloween. Lead Pastor Jeremy Baker says they like to be a part of the community and help families every day of the week. "It means a lot to...
12 Funny and Interesting things People in Connecticut Say
People from Connecticut use some interesting phrases and terminology sometimes. When you come to Connecticut, be prepared for not only the interesting Connecticut accent, but for some terminology and phrases you may not be used to.
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
For DEEP, Halloween means ‘Bat Week’ has arrived
BURLINGTON, Conn — Each year, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) uses the week before Halloween to celebrate "Bat Week". “Bats are amazing,” said Devaughn Fraser, a wildlife biologist at DEEP. DEEP's goal is to promote education and conservation messages surrounding the bat population –...
Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?
I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.
24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
Stratford man in custody after Bridgeport homicide: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Stratford man is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Atlantic Street around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Bridgeport man, identified...
New Haven now features first raised crosswalk on a state road
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A raised crosswalk was raised up Friday morning in front of the Nathan Hale School in New Haven, as the beginning of a trend in the state as the Townsend Avenue project is having its desired effect. "We see traffic already slowing down and we...
Community speaks out after homicide in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was shot and killed behind the wheel of his car Thursday evening on Hillside Avenue. Police have identified him as Manuel Rodriguez, 23 of Hartford. This was the city's 33rd homicide so far. Rodriguez's family was not comfortable speaking on camera yet but...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Connecticut renters who applied for rebate assistance will see checks soon
HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly $24 million in state funds will be distributed to thousands of Connecticut's senior citizens and people with disabilities who need assistance in paying rent. The checks totaling $23.9 million will be distributed this week to those who applied to the Connecticut Renters' Rebate Program through...
Southington's first homicide in several years remains under investigation
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Waterbury man was killed after Southington police said their car crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning. First responders found a gunshot wound in the victim's back, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Another man from Meriden is now facing charges...
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
Unsolved in Connecticut: A look at the homicide cold cases in the state
(WTNH) – In the past ten years, Connecticut has seen an average of 105 homicides per year. Many of the homicides have gone unsolved. The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection released its annual crime statistics report for the 2021 calendar year. The report showed an overall decline in crime to the year […]
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
2 injured in daytime shooting: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were shot in a Waterbury neighborhood midday on Friday, according to local police. Police were called to Knollwood Circle for reports of shots fired around 12:19 p.m. Officers found the scene with evidence of shots fired in the area. Two...
