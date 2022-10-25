Read full article on original website
As we move past the COVID-19 pandemic and months of low blood donation levels, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says the blood supply is improving. “We’re starting to see a build-back of our donor pool,” said Nicole Roschella, manager of communications. “People are more likely to come in and donate and feel more comfortable.”
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The Owens & Minor Foundation today announced a donation of $100,000 to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality healthcare. The donation was presented at NAFC’s annual Charitable Healthcare Symposium by Dan Starck, EVP and President of Patient Direct for Owens & Minor and CEO of Apria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005438/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
