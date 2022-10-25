ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game

The top-five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game feature a theft from Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum shaking Kyle Kuzma with a killer crossover, and Tatum's alley-oop to Jaylen Brown. They also include Malcolm Brogdon's buzzer-beater and Luke Kornet staying poised under pressure. Always be aware ...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
