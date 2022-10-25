Read full article on original website
Related
Lackluster effort costs Timberwolves against Spurs
Minnesota wrapped up what was thought to be an easy seven games with just four wins.
The Top 5 Plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards Game
The top-five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Wizards game feature a theft from Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum shaking Kyle Kuzma with a killer crossover, and Tatum's alley-oop to Jaylen Brown. They also include Malcolm Brogdon's buzzer-beater and Luke Kornet staying poised under pressure. Always be aware ...
Spurs, Keldon Johnson Hot from Deep, Down T-Wolves in 3rd Meeting
The San Antonio Spurs secured their second win over the Minnesota Timberwolves of the season on Sunday night.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors
Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak
Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
Comments / 0