Free spay/neuter clinics held for Kay County pets

KAY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – In an effort to control the pet population, the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society and the Ponca Tribe have teamed up for a free spay/neuter clinic.

The clinics will be held on Oct. 25, Oct. 27, and Oct. 28 in Kay County in an effort to spay or neuter 500 to 800 pets and free-roaming cats.

The clinic on Oct. 25 will be held at the Cultural Center Gymnasium, located at 230 White Eagle Dr. in Ponca City.

The clinic on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 will be held at the Blackwell Fairgrounds, located at 800-898 S. Main Street.

Organizers say Kay County residents can bring in their dogs, cats, or any free roaming cat to Blackwell or White Eagle for a free, same-day surgery.

The Blackwell Fairgrounds’ clinic will also offer free vaccinations, ear tipping, and microchipping for dogs and cats that are spayed or neutered.

“Providing a free spay and neuter clinic to the Kay County community is an effort we have been trying to accomplish to regulate the animal population while accomplishing a 90% return to home rate. The NOKHS is a “No-Kill” facility. Our goal is that no animal will be euthanized in Kay County by 2025. Now, with the partnership with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix, we can help those who haven’t been able to make it to our shelter or need it most,” states Ashley Villines, Executive Director Northern Oklahoma Humane Society.

To book an appointment or to learn more, visit the NOKHS website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.