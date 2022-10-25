ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Free spay/neuter clinics held for Kay County pets

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB5i3_0ilyWyeK00

KAY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – In an effort to control the pet population, the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society and the Ponca Tribe have teamed up for a free spay/neuter clinic.

The clinics will be held on Oct. 25, Oct. 27, and Oct. 28 in Kay County in an effort to spay or neuter 500 to 800 pets and free-roaming cats.

The clinic on Oct. 25 will be held at the Cultural Center Gymnasium, located at 230 White Eagle Dr. in Ponca City.

Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

The clinic on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 will be held at the Blackwell Fairgrounds, located at 800-898 S. Main Street.

Organizers say Kay County residents can bring in their dogs, cats, or any free roaming cat to Blackwell or White Eagle for a free, same-day surgery.

The Blackwell Fairgrounds’ clinic will also offer free vaccinations, ear tipping, and microchipping for dogs and cats that are spayed or neutered.

Police: Strother school maintenance worker shoots, kills wife in home behind school

“Providing a free spay and neuter clinic to the Kay County community is an effort we have been trying to accomplish to regulate the animal population while accomplishing a 90% return to home rate. The NOKHS is a “No-Kill” facility. Our goal is that no animal will be euthanized in Kay County by 2025. Now, with the partnership with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix, we can help those who haven’t been able to make it to our shelter or need it most,” states Ashley Villines, Executive Director Northern Oklahoma Humane Society.

To book an appointment or to learn more, visit the NOKHS website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Ponca City News

Tonkawa Vet Clinic under new ownership

Body On September 1 Dr. Rachel Shuey became the new owner of Tonkawa Vet Clinic. Dr. Shuey has been associate veterinarian with the clinic since May of 2021. She is a graduate of Westmoore High School, Moore Ok. She attended the University of Missouri and received her Bachelor of Science in animal science, Masters of Public Health and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.
TONKAWA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023

Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
HOLDENVILLE, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon

Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy