American basketball star Brittney Griner urged Russian appeal judges to reduce her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession as she appeared via video link from a detention centre outside Moscow.In her final statement, she emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I did not intend to do this,” she closed, before asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.Ms Griner’s defence team began the...

2 DAYS AGO