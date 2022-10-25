Read full article on original website
Related
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Brittney Griner appeal – live: WNBA star apologies to Russia court in last-ditch attempt to avoid penal colony
American basketball star Brittney Griner urged Russian appeal judges to reduce her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession as she appeared via video link from a detention centre outside Moscow.In her final statement, she emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I did not intend to do this,” she closed, before asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.Ms Griner’s defence team began the...
thecomeback.com
Russia announces major Brittney Griner decision
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. She had previously pled guilty to attempting to bring hashish oil onto a domestic flight on Feb. 17th with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians levied a nine-year sentence against her, which she is to...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
Brittney Griner Lost Appeal, Will Serve 9 Years in Russian Penal Colony
A Russian court rejected WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal for a reduced sentence on Tuesday, which means the All-Star basketball player will have to serve out her nine-year sentence for drug possession and smuggling at a penal colony in Russia unless U.S. leaders negotiate for her freedom. During a...
Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected; sentence to include time served
A Russian court upheld the prison sentence of WNBA star Brittney Griner, rejecting her appeal of the Aug. 4 verdict.
hotnewhiphop.com
White House Pens Statement On Brittney Griner’s Appeal Denial
They stressed that she has been “wrongfully detained” & said she had to “undergo another sham judicial proceeding.”. Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.
Report: U.S., Russia Have Discussed Brittney Griner ‘In Recent Days’
The WNBA star has been wrongfully detained for 249 days as of Monday.
Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence
A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.Griner is taking part in the session held at the Moscow Regional Court via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is being held.Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before...
Weapons in Ukraine aren't flooding Europe's black markets, but that could change
Officials across Europe and in the US are monitoring arms flows to try to keep military-grade weapons in Ukraine from being smuggled out and sold.
White House Calls Russia's Ruling To Uphold Brittney Griner's Prison Sentence 'A Sham'
A Russian court upheld Brittney Griner’s sentence on drug smuggling charges, clearing the way for her to serve nine years in a penal colony unless the U.S. government can negotiate a deal for her release. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called the decision "another sham judicial proceeding today. President...
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals her case in Russian court
A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. She is taking part in the session, held at the Moscow Regional Court, via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow, where she is being held.The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted on August 4th after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. Earlier this month, Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified...
Comments / 0