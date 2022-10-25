Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd October to 29th October, 2022
Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on 23rd October, ending the retrograde journey that began on 4th June. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on 23rd October, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on 25th October, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on 28th October, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on 29th October. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!
Raleigh News & Observer
Your Horoscope: What’s in Store for You October 23, – October 29, 2022?
At the beginning of the week, you’re trying to plan for what’s to come In the days ahead. Thankfully, horoscopes are useful for predicting life events (big or small) to help you stay prepared. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week with your Woman’s World horoscope for October 23, to October 29, 2022.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness
Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 27, 2022
Jupiter has been retrograde in Aries since July and will now back right out of the warrior realm for an introspective stint in mystical Pisces until late December. There are many advantages over the next two months, particularly for creative pursuits. If there’s something that didn’t quite come together the way you wanted it to, give it another shot.
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 10/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't hope to win every dispute – and even if you're in the right, let it go. Some battles are worth throwing in order to win the war. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): What happened to taking some time off? It disappeared somewhere between winding things down and starting something up. You can always make up for it later.
Refinery29
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 1, 2022. The Libran approach to fighting for what’s right shouldn’t involve getting into loud arguments or trying to manipulate people into seeing things your way. If you’re doing what you were born to do, you rely on gentler styles of persuasion. Are you doing what you were born to do? Have you become skilled at using clear, elegant language to say what you mean? Do you work in behalf of the best outcome rather than merely serving your ego? Do you try to understand why others feel the way they do, even if you disagree with their conclusions? I hope you call on these superpowers in the coming weeks. We all need you to be at the height of your potency.
Is a Libra in Love With You? How to Attract a Libra & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Are the wedding bells already ringing? When you fall for a Venus-ruled Libra, you may have immediate visions of commitment, marriage and more dancing before your eyes. After all, it is nearly impossible to resist this zodiac sign! Although you might be smitten, how do you know for sure if a Libra is in love with you, too? Who is Libra? Ruled by Venus—planet of love, beauty and friendship—Libra is the cardinal air sign who is unafraid of pioneering relationships and commitments. Like a mirror, Libra will often instinctively match the other. This also applies to someone if their sun, moon,...
ohmymag.co.uk
The zodiac signs most likely to betray you
Some signs are famous for their unwavering loyalty and dedication, whether it’s to their friends, family, or even projects. However, the reason this trait is so celebrated is because of the sheer number of snakes out there that will do anything to get to the top, even if it means using other people as stepping stones to get there. It’s not necessarily that they love to target you, says YourTango; you’re just in the way of their success.
Well+Good
What To Expect From the Confrontational New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio for Your Sign
A twist of fate darkens the sky with the arrival of the partial new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 3:50 a.m., PT/6:50 a.m., ET. Eclipses have long been considered seasons of unpredictable change and have sometimes signaled catastrophic events. A solar eclipse (as opposed to a lunar eclipse) is similar to a new moon and marks the beginning of a cycle, so you can think of it as a supercharged new moon. New moons take place when the moon has very little light and in the darkness, we are called to rely on our instincts and intuition.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
How the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign & Bring Them Closer to Their Destiny
Scorpio season has never been for the faint of heart. The intense vibration of this fixed water sign generates an all-encompassing wave of emotions filled with high highs and low lows. If you’re wondering how the solar eclipse in Scorpio will affect your zodiac sign, it’s important to remember that there are no compromises with this transformative zodiac sign. In Scorpio’s eyes, it either is or isn’t. Let go of your hesitations and your indecisions, because the cataclysmic impact of an eclipse always catapults you toward your future. Eclipse season is a short window of time that always leads to immense...
Hypebae
Your October 2022 Horoscope and Zodiac Predictions
October is finally here, which means it’s officially spooky season. This month may be known for chills and thrills, but it’s likely you’re dusting off the cobwebs as Mercury retrograde thankfully came to an end on October 2. Pluto will also halt its retrograde in Capricorn on...
NYLON
Your November 2022 Horoscope Initiates The Endgame
A reminder: We’re in a new decade, and it’s still quite young. 2023 promises to be all-new and all-different, with Jupiter and the eclipses firing off from Aries, Saturn going walkabout in Pisces and Pluto taking us over the event horizon in Aquarius. Consider these final months of 2022 to be the closing and processing of all that’s come before.
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, October 2022
The sun is in Venus-ruled Libra, a sign that knows all about the finer things in life, and you, dear Virgo, are focused on themes like money, luxury, your belongings, and security. A lovely gift may come your way as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1! Your wealth can grow and an energy of decadence and abundance flows! Though Jupiter is the planet of luck, it’s also the planet of exaggeration and extravagance, so try not to overspend. Moderation is key.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs resist change
We all have to go through changes in life whether we like it or not. Some changes are small and easy to cope with while others are bound to make people uneasy. People may need more time to deal with those changes and get used to them. These zodiac signs, in particular, have a hard time dealing with changes:
Mars Retrograde Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs the Most (From October 2022 to January 2023)
In astrology, nothing is more strange, stressful or confusing than a planetary retrograde. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mars retrograde the most, then strap yourself in, because it’s about to be a bumpy ride. When a planet begins moving backwards in its orbit from our perspective here on Earth, taking us back in time. As we trip through the past, a retrograde encourages us to solve lingering problems and tie off loose ends. But when a retrograde takes place in a planet as fierce as Mars, it’s bound to be...
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0