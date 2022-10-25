EUGENE, Ore. -- Three people are now safe after a house fire ripped through their home this morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF said they responded to a home on west 28th Place between Miramonti Drive and Taylor Street just after 5:30 a.m. on October 27. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the outside of the house, and they could see smoke coming from the second story and attic space. ESF Battalion Chief Chris Paskett said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not without difficulty.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO