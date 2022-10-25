ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Three people safe after Eugene house fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three people are now safe after a house fire ripped through their home this morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF said they responded to a home on west 28th Place between Miramonti Drive and Taylor Street just after 5:30 a.m. on October 27. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the outside of the house, and they could see smoke coming from the second story and attic space. ESF Battalion Chief Chris Paskett said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not without difficulty.
EUGENE, OR
House fire in Eugene Thursday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — A house fire sparked early Thursday morning on 1595 W. 28Th Place. The fire had started in a bedroom of the home and spread to the attic and walls. The family got out of the house safely and then called 911. Fire officials blocked off the...
EUGENE, OR
911 outage in Springfield resolved

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 911 network in Springfield temporarily suffered an outage, according to Springfield Police Department. SPD tweeted at 9:20 a.m. on October 26 that a 911 network outage was affecting their service area. The police department said this might affect residents' ability to call 911 in the event of an emergency. Police say to report to the police department or nearest fire station if you can't dial 911 in an emergency.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
UPDATE: 911 service restored for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Lumen has advised officials that the situation is now resolved. The Central Lane 911 Communication Center has reported that a phone company, Lumen, has advised they are experiencing network event impacting some customers in the Springfield area. The phone company is currently trouble-shooting the outage.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS

A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”

EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
EUGENE, OR
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Eugene Police urge safety as a top priority Halloween weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — Halloween is almost here with plenty of festivities, candy, and get-togethers for the spooky weekend. But Eugene Police want to make sure the community knows the difference between tricks and treats this year. "Basically, it's monitoring what your kids are doing. Are they in dark or...
EUGENE, OR
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported

East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
OAKRIDGE, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
ROSEBURG, OR
Fatal fire in Lacomb leaves one dead

A Lebanon man died late Saturday night, Oct. 22, after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. LFD did not immediately identify the victim. The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. The Lebanon Fire District incident commander learned that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog and arrived at the location on Mount Hope Road in Lacomb to find the mobile home fully involved.
LEBANON, OR
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
EUGENE, OR
Candy with a cop; Trick-or-Treat drive through in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is putting out a call for all superheroes, monsters, princesses, and costumed kiddos!. EPD is holding a children's safe trick-or-treat event, with EPD's patrol, and other staff, will be curbside at their headquarters, 300 Country Club Road, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 30; so come get some goodie bags!
EUGENE, OR

