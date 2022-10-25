Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police provide an update on dog biting incident at Meyer Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17. After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
seehafernews.com
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay residents given opportunity to vote on Pamperin Park’s new playground design
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pamperin Park’s playground is over 25 years old, and the city of Green Bay has decided it’s time to make a change as community members had the opportunity to vote on the new playground design. The event, hosted at the Pamperin Park...
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to run surveillance from the skies in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin DOT Announces Closures at US 141 and the Allouez Avenue Roundabout
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced short-term closures at US 141 and the Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue in Brown County beginning on Monday, Oct. 31. Maintenance crews will be repairing two failed inlets in the inner circle of the roundabout. Repairs are expected to finish by 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 2.
whbl.com
Police Defuse Crisis Situation Wednesday Afternoon
A potentially deadly situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion by Sheboygan Police on Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the SPD indicates that they were called to the Country Village Apartments across from Behrens Parkway at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of an acquaintance in crisis and in possession of a firearm. Officers were able to communicate with the person via telephone, and he eventually came out to meet with officers. The situation was peacefully resolved around 4:25 p.m. and the SPD was able to offer services to the individual.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
seehafernews.com
Two minors facing Charges For Stealing Vehicle From Manitowoc Residence
Two minors are facing charges for stealing a vehicle from a Manitowoc residence Monday morning. The victim had come home to his residence in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that his 2022 Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from his garage. He called police who...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire
Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge
(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
radioplusinfo.com
10-25-22 fdl police co-response team
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
Firefighters battle large warehouse facility fire in Manitowoc
According to Chief Todd Blaser of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, emergency calls came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday reporting a fire at a warehouse facility.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
WBAY Green Bay
Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are still tending to a fire at a large commercial building used for storage in Manitowoc. Firefighters from across the county have been at the scene for more than 12 hours. The building is located at 102 Revere Dr., along the bank of the Manitowoc...
Comments / 0