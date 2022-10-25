ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

whbl.com

Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog

Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough

There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin DOT Announces Closures at US 141 and the Allouez Avenue Roundabout

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced short-term closures at US 141 and the Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue in Brown County beginning on Monday, Oct. 31. Maintenance crews will be repairing two failed inlets in the inner circle of the roundabout. Repairs are expected to finish by 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 2.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Police Defuse Crisis Situation Wednesday Afternoon

A potentially deadly situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion by Sheboygan Police on Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the SPD indicates that they were called to the Country Village Apartments across from Behrens Parkway at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of an acquaintance in crisis and in possession of a firearm. Officers were able to communicate with the person via telephone, and he eventually came out to meet with officers. The situation was peacefully resolved around 4:25 p.m. and the SPD was able to offer services to the individual.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire

Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge

(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-25-22 fdl police co-response team

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crews battling industrial building fire in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are still tending to a fire at a large commercial building used for storage in Manitowoc. Firefighters from across the county have been at the scene for more than 12 hours. The building is located at 102 Revere Dr., along the bank of the Manitowoc...
MANITOWOC, WI

