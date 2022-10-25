These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction.

In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.

The next big wave was in the mid- to late-1980s, as No. 2 BNY Mellon Center (1983), No. 3 One Oxford Center (1983), One PPG Place (1983), No. 8 Fifth Avenue Place (1987), No. 13 EQT Plaza (1987) and No. 18 Liberty Center/Federated Tower (1987) filled in the downtown airspace.

More than a decade later, two giant banks in the region, PNC and Mellon, each opened service centers in 2000: No. 10 Mellon Client Service Center and No. 11 PNC Firstside Center. Both were vast office spaces, though not poking through the clouds at 14 stories for Mellon’s service center and five for PNC’s.

