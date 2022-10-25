ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines

Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Country music artist Trace Adkins making December tour stop in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) — Award-winning country music artist Trace Adkins will be making a stop in Baton Rouge this winter while on his The Way I Wanna Go Tour. Adkins will be performing at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The country music star is touring for his 13th studio album, according to L’Auberge’s website.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

$10M grant will speed port's dock expansion

October has been a good month for the Port of Morgan City. First, the Weeks Marine cutter-head dredge Capt. Frank made an unexpected appearance Oct. 17. The dredge has been removing sediment from troublesome areas of Berwick Bay. Then the port office was notified that it will receive a $10...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection

Louisiana Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 167 After Failing to Yield at an Intersection. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 167 and Bourque Road in Lafayette Parish. Tyler Nicole Girard, 27, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WAPT

Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
