Wizard-Themed Vacation Home Even Has a Closet Under the Stairs

Harry Potter fans won't be able to resist this one.

For those visiting Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, one of the biggest draws is the Wizarding World park. Unlike the special themed resorts all over Disney World, however, there aren't any Harry Potter-themed resorts for Universal guests. However, some local vacation rentals are filling that gap.

Carla ( @giojammies on TikTok) has two boys that are huge fans of the Harry Potter series. She wanted to find a place that fit the theme for their Universal vacation, and she found it with this wizard-themed Airbnb from Great Escape Villas.

There was definitely a lot of thought put into this place. There are rooms themed for each Hogwarts house, so guests can pick the one they identify with most. There's even a little room under the stairs just like Harry had in the books, but like... wouldn't it be a little low-key messed up if your parents made you stay in the little staircase room? LMFAO.

Questionable room options aside, the theming is clever and consistent the whole way through, and even includes fun perks based on the books like a giant chess set and a candy trolley. This is definitely the vacation stay for any Harry Potter die-hard... we know these boys loved it!

"Totally would sleep separate from my husband for the night," said @catwintersnow, determined to rep her Hogwarts house at all costs. "My dream/goal is to have a house and make it look like this someday…" hoped @07_katie. "My dream has finally come true… mine too kid! I wanna go there so bad!" @cheyenne_rios empathized with the children's joy.

Honestly, the boys' reaction was the best part of all. It's stuff like this that creates lasting memories for children. We hope those two boys made some fantastic, magical memories on this trip!