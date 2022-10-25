Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
Furniture Factory Outlet Holds Event Saturday To Benefit AWL
Furniture Factory Outlet, 3696 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, will hold “Henry’s Furry Friends” Fall Festival Saturday to benefit the Animal Welfare League. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AWL. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard said she is...
News Now Warsaw
Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular Friday
Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be hosting Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 Friday. Ledgeview Brewing Company and Hogs R Wild BBQ will be setting up their food trucks downtown from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or sold out....
Comments / 0