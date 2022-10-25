Read full article on original website
UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man
The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!. We love Daniel Chessare the owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs. Hard-working and outspoken, he's never shied away from speaking his truths when it comes to his restaurant, his customers, or anything else on his mind. Chessare...
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
This one stings… Woman Swarms Deputies with Enraged Bees!
Hadley local Rorie Susan Woods, 55, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after attacking deputies with a swarm of bees. At approximately 9:15am on October 12, 2022, Woods drove a flatbed trailer holding thousands of honeybees into the driveway of a house in Longmeadow that was in the process of being evicted. In accordance with state law, the Sherrif's Civil Process Division was enforcing the court-ordered eviction at 49 Memery Lane, Longmeadow, MA where Woods promptly started to release the bees from their manufactured hives in an attempt to stop them. A deputy then jumped onto the flatbed in an effort to contain the bees (HCSD, Facebook).
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Life-Sized Dinosaurs To Appear At Altamont Fairgrounds This Weekend
It's not quite Jurassic Park, but this weekend you can take your kids on a journey through pre-historic times. Just as the foliage starts to fade and we start to prepare for trick or treating next week, we will be enjoying the last few fleeting days of warmer weather here in the Capital Region. So as we start to transition to doing more indoor activities, if your kids are into all things dinosaurs, there is a little adventure you can bring them to this weekend!
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
Man who Shot President Reagan to Play in Albany! He’s a Singer?
Entertainment news trended throughout the Capital Region over the weekend and many Upstate NY residents scratched their heads wondering if it was true. John Hinckley, Jr, the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s - and who notoriously stalked Jodie Foster - was released from prison this year and now wants to be seen and heard - in the entertainment industry.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
UAlbany Hoops Show ‘Drive the Lane’ Live at City Line In Albany
104.5 'The Team' ESPN Radio, UAlbany Athletics and City Line Bar & Grill announced year two of 'Drive the Lane' with UAlbany Hoops' is set to take off. The weekly radio hour features UAlbany head basketball coaches Dwayne Killings and Colleen Mullen, along with select student-athletes. The show is hosted by 104.5 ESPN Radio's Charlie Voelker and Dan Bahl. 'Drive the Lane' will be broadcast live on Mondays from City Line Bar & Grill on Western Ave across the street from UAlbany's campus.
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street
There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
Award Winning Local Haunted House Retires After 20+ yrs of Scares
Award-winning haunted house Stonewell Haunts will be closing its coffin and retiring after thrilling ghouls and goblins alike for over 20 years. Their finale event will be held at 82 Steele Ave in Gloversville, NY this weekend, October 28th and 29th from 6-10pm. Donations will be accepted for entry and are strongly encouraged as all proceeds are going toward cancer treatment for Stonewell Haunt's Main Haunt Master. A plethora of raffle baskets will also be raffled off during the event, so you know they're going to be delivering on both tricks and treats!
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
The Capital Region and Tom Hanks! What’s His Connection to This Town?
Tom Hanks is a world famous actor with a long list of legendary performances in movies such as 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Castaway', 'Philadelphia' and so many more. He has won countless Academy, Tony and Emmy awards as an actor and producer. Hanks is Hollywood royalty. So, what on...
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
Hear Our Interview With The Adirondack Thunder’s Pete MacArthur
Here is the spot our weekly interviews every Tuesday at 12:15 with the Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur. Below is our full interview with him today right here on Big Board Sports!. Former NHLer Barry Melrose's Home in Glens Falls. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens...
