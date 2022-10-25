Read full article on original website
Food festivals, can’t-miss concerts, and film premieres top our list of hot happenings in the days ahead. Catch a show by Blue Man Group or eat your fill of smoked meats and barbecue at Throwin’ Smoke. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Austin Film Festival & ConferenceCinematic celebrations abound with the return of the Austin Film Festival. The week-long experience will screen over 33 world, North American, U.S., and Texas premieres. Highlights include opening night film The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky and...
Austin's acclaimed destination spa unwraps exclusive $1,000 Swiss facial for 25th anniversary
When the Lake Austin Spa Resort went shopping for a 25th-anniversary gift for guests, it aimed higher than traditional silver and picked treatments that incorporated gold, diamonds, and caviar. As a result, the dreamy destination spa now offers some of the most opulent, exclusive, and — at upwards of $1,000 — most expensive facials in the world.In anticipation of its milestone anniversary in 2022, the Lake Austin Spa Resort’s LakeHouse Spa partnered with Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont to introduce the new facials, which are as cutting-edge as they are indulgent.Creme de la creme among them is The Regal by...
Austin-based boot maker takes over storied Tesoros space on South Congress
Tecovas, as a brand, is entering a similar hallowed space in Texas that Timberland occupies in New York. The Western boot maker puts out the best of the best in quality, and makes it look good. It puts in just the right touch of stylistic flair to be taken seriously in any environment, so it would make sense that its new flagship store is now open on South Congress Avenue, a trendy urban place surrounded with real reasons (on a wider radius, perhaps) to wear a work boot. Photo by Brianna CaleriThe new Tecovas flagship...
The 10 best Halloween happenings in Austin, from spooky to fun
Peak spooky season has finally made it to the city limits and there’s no time to waste. We’re making the case for locals and visitors alike to experience monster mashes, haunted happenings, and family-friendly festivities in the days ahead, and there’s something to pique every creepy interest. The amount of freaky fun activities happening in the city is downright un-boo-lievable. Check out these top 10 things to do in Austin this Halloween weekend.For even more Halloween event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Lone Star Court presents Howl-O-WeenEnjoy the moonlight and have a howling good time with your four-legged companion...
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
Newest location of healthy casual restaurant Flower Child blooms in Westlake
Nine months after Fox Restaurant concepts announced a new Flower Child in the works, the new Westlake restaurant is ready to open on Tuesday, November 1. The Arizona-based concept is in 10 states and D.C.; the new location is the third Flower Child in Austin and the 11th in Texas.The fast-casual restaurant specializes in holistic food made from scratch, which visitors order at the counter. Almost everything on the menu is dotted with at least one of three diet indicators — vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free — and the website points out a blanket tendency to keep paleo, keto, low-sugar,...
Austin designer shares top tips for making the most of Round Top 2022
The fall iteration of Texas' most famous antique fair kicked off this past weekend in Round Top and runs through October 29. Starting in 1968, Round Top has become one of the largest antique shows in the country, drawing the likes of high-profile interior designers like Kelly Wearstler and Ken Fulk, who sourced several ideas for his work at the Commodore Perry Estate from the show.Over its five-plus decades, one venue multiplied to miles of sites along Highway 237, where shoppers can scour for antique treasures in fields, barns, and tents. The two largest are the Continental Tent and the...
BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya quietly opens in former Contigo space in East Austin
The Tatsu-ya group is slowly turning Austin into a theme park for Tatsu-ya restaurants, and Austinites are thrilled to wait in those lines. Following the sad closure of Contigo last year, BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya opened on the sly in the Anchor Lane space earlier this week, getting its feet under it before the guaranteed wave of customers. Contigo — a very well-known and well-loved restaurant in the MLK neighborhood, known for emphasizing Texas cuisine — let go of its prized patio space in December of 2021 after 10 years of service. The Tatsu-ya group, coming up on its own 10-year...
'All wheels' hit the concrete at the new Mueller skate park and pump track
The Mueller community is always growing. Tucked next to blocks of new housing development, the new Mueller Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track is made for “all wheels.” Thanks to the way the neighborhood is growing, despite the construction, the new park is both relatively quiet and easily accessible. It is also the farthest north of any similar structure throughout Austin.The new skate park and pump track (picture a wavy, paved BMX track on a very small scale) extend the greenways, which bound the entire southern side of the Mueller neighborhood with a meticulously landscaped park — one of...
New Braunfels gets into the spirit with free, family-friendly Día De Los Muertos event
New Braunfels hosts its annual Día De Los Muertos festival on the fourth Saturday of October every year, which means the beloved family-friendly event is coming up this weekend on Saturday, October 22.Hosted by the New Braunfels Chamber's Hispanic Business Alliance, the event takes place from noon to 10 pm in venues around downtown New Braunfels. Featuring kids activities, live music, dancing, food trucks, arts and crafts, face painters, and more, the free, fan-favorite event is always a hit for the whole family.Along with a helpful primer on the history and traditions behind Día De Los Muertos, the event website...
SXSW unveils first round of nearly 200 music showcases for 2023 festival
Now that Austin City Limits Festival is over, there’s a void in Austinites’ consciousness where mega-lineups go. The 37th South by Southwest is swooping in with nearly 200 performers from around the world. The multi-hyphenate festival has just announced its first round of showcasing artists, to visit venues all over Austin from March 13-18, 2023.The festival is always a hectic, but exhilarating mix of official and unofficial events, series, last-minute surprises, and shows to accidentally end up at during a normal evening out. Showcases are essentially SXSW-curated concerts, presented by industry partners in labels, booking agencies, and even media outlets...
The best moments from Formula 1's record-breaking race weekend in Austin
It’s been 10 years since Formula 1 first made its mark on Austin at the Circuit of The Americas, and the increasing popularity of the sport was no more evident than during the recent race weekend, October 21-23. Since the inaugural Austin event, crowd sizes have ballooned from 40,000 in 2012 to 450,000 this past weekend — the largest in F1 history. And with the prospect of American driver Logan Sargeant making his way to the Williams seat, crowd sizes are expected to exceed 500,000 in 2023. Relive the highlights of an exhilarating F1 weekend via the slideshow above, from...
All the best style moments we spotted at ACL Fest 2022
The Austin City Limits festival has often been a runway for fashion ranging from wild to boring to practical but it goes without saying that you can always count on seeing some memorable looks. Here’s a gallery of fits that caught our attention throughout both weekends of the fest.--All photos by Daniel and Ryder Cavazos. Photos by Daniel and Ryder CavazosYou can always count on seeing some memorable looks at ACL Fest. Photos by Daniel and Ryder CavazosJonathan Horstman of the band Urban Heat knows how a killer pair of...
Tech company revs up support for women in STEM at special F1 event in Austin
Women in STEM and F1 collided on Wednesday, October 19, at a private event hosted by computational software company Cadence Design Systems. Last week, Cadence was ranked 19th in the 2022 World’s Best Workplaces list. Senior VP of Global HR Tina Jones spoke highly about the pride she felt about Cadence’s company culture and their goals for leaving the world better than they found it in regards to sustainability and giving back to the community.One of the ways Cadence is giving back to the community is through their Giving Foundation. The foundation is investing in organizations like Girlstart, an Austin-based...
Austin housing market shifts with most active listings in more than a decade
In August, a national report predicted that Austin's housing market would see the most dramatic swing from a seller's to a buyer's market by summer 2023. The Capital City seems to be headed in that direction, with the latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors showing an unprecedented increase in active listings and home price growth that continues to return to normal levels.In September 2022, the Austin-Round Rock housing market saw active listings skyrocket by 162 percent, to 9,671 listings. It's the highest number of active listings for the market since July 2011, ABoR says. Meanwhile, the metro's housing...
