Problems with voting? Here is where you send a complaint

The FBI and U.S. Attorneys announced the two District Election Officers for the Middle District of Tennessee who will deal with election day complaints.

"The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud. The Department will address these violations wherever they occur," the Middle District of Tennessee said in a release.

Assistant United States Attorneys Robert Levine and Steve Jordan were named to take the lead in the Middle District of Tennessee as a part of the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program. The program also seeks to ensure confidence in our elections.

"Federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English)," the district said.

For concerns about voting rights and election fraud you can reach out to Levine and Jordan at 615-401-6660. The FBI's local office can be reached at 615-232-7500.

"Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ ," the district added.