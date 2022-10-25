ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

It’s bat week in Connecticut. This is why the frightening part is for the animals, not people.

By Staff, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it celebrates Bat Week from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 and while that’s the week before Halloween, the information push is really about bats being on the move and very much in need of conservation efforts.

The agency says populations of cave bats in Connecticut and North America “have suffered astonishing losses since 2006,” including because of the disease white-nose syndrome (a fungal condition) that has has killed millions of the flying mammals in across 33 states and seven Canadian provinces.

“The resulting death toll highlights one of the most serious conservation challenges we face: White-nose syndrome has killed over 90% of northern long-eared, little brown, and tri-colored bats in North America in fewer than 10 years,” the agency said in a statement.

“Halloween is a great time to dispel myths about bats,” Jenny Dickson, director of the DEEP Wildlife Division, said, in the statement. “Rather than harbingers of doom, bats are crucial for healthy ecosystems and provide tremendous economic benefits to agriculture and forestry by controlling insects.”

Data DEEP shared about bats:

  • Bats are the single greatest predator of night-flying insects. A single colony of big brown bats can eat roughly 1.3 million insects every year—nearly 9,000 insects per bat.
  • The value of this insect control to agriculture in the U.S. averages $22.9 billion each year.
  • This value does not include the broader ecosystem benefits of keeping insect populations in check, which has ripple effects in many areas, such as the forest products industry.
  • This insect control also lends to public health benefits through the reduced need for toxic chemical pesticides whose residues remain on the produce we buy and consume.
  • In parts of the U.S., particularly the Southwest, bats play a key role in pollination.

DEEP also noted in the statement that state and federal governments have taken protective actions. For example, of the six species most affected by WNS include the big brown, little brown, northern long-eared, tricolored, eastern small-footed, and Indiana bats, all, except the big brown bat, are listed as endangered under the Connecticut Endangered Species Act.

“In response, biologists and researchers are working to address several key areas, including disease management, conservation, and recovery; surveillance and diagnostics; data management; and outreach and communications,” the agency noted. “Many of these efforts have been supported by the State Wildlife Grants program, a critical source of funding for addressing urgent wildlife disease issues.”

DEEP biologists annually “monitor bats to document mortality, survivorship, and reproductive success and the agency participates in “region-wide monitoring programs to best direct conservation resources.”

For more information on white-nose syndrome and related conservation efforts, visit www.whitenosesyndrome.org .

Other “fun facts” about bats from DEEP:

  • Bats are the only mammal capable of true flight; they are not flying mice
  • Bats are adept fliers who do not try to get caught in people’s hair. Bats that fly near people are after insects like mosquitos or moths.
  • Bats  have good eyesight but rely on echolocation to navigate at night; they are not blind.
  • Bats’ healthy wings are essential for flight, so bats take care in grooming themselves; they are not filthy or covered in parasites.
  • There are more than 1,400 species of bats in the world and only three are known as vampire bats. These three species are only found in Latin America and act as parasites of birds and cattle.

To learn more about bats, visit DEEP’s Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/CTFishandWildlife ) for facts, photos, and videos about bats during Bat Week.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern

Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It's the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They...
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
The Independent

Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild

Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
Outsider.com

Virginia Man Discovers Huge Colony of Invasive Imported Fire Ants

As a lifelong resident of the Southern United States, Mike Schulte is no stranger to insects. Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes thrive in the warmth of the southern states, as the weather is rarely cold enough to kill eggs, larvae, or adults. But when he moved slightly further north to his new home in Virginia, there was one insect he was excited to be without – fire ants.
VIRGINIA STATE
earth.com

Large Asian animals are successfully coexisting with humans

A new study led by the University of Queensland has revealed that some of Asia’s largest animals are thriving near humans. The experts say that tigers, elephants, and other animals are essentially defying 12,000 years of extinction trends. Based on paleontological records, the researchers established the historic distribution of...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness

You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.
OHIO STATE
Terry Mansfield

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Montana Free Press

Why urban animals are taking the night shift

As COVID-19 forced the country into lockdown in early 2020, Chris Hansen was in the midst of his dissertation work, surveying the abundance of wildlife across western Montana. Over the course of four years, Hansen had deployed and redeployed motion-activated cameras from the suburbs of Missoula to wild areas 200 miles outside the city. His fieldwork had been cut short by the pandemic, but he had what he needed: more than a million photos, many of wildlife, but many others that didn’t particularly help with his research.
MISSOULA, MT
Phys.org

First-ever study shows bumble bees 'play'

Bumble bees play, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London published in Animal Behaviour. It is the first time that object play behavior has been shown in an insect, adding to mounting evidence that bees may experience positive "feelings." The team of researchers set up numerous...
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy