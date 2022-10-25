It’s bat week in Connecticut. This is why the frightening part is for the animals, not people.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it celebrates Bat Week from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 and while that’s the week before Halloween, the information push is really about bats being on the move and very much in need of conservation efforts.

The agency says populations of cave bats in Connecticut and North America “have suffered astonishing losses since 2006,” including because of the disease white-nose syndrome (a fungal condition) that has has killed millions of the flying mammals in across 33 states and seven Canadian provinces.

“The resulting death toll highlights one of the most serious conservation challenges we face: White-nose syndrome has killed over 90% of northern long-eared, little brown, and tri-colored bats in North America in fewer than 10 years,” the agency said in a statement.

“Halloween is a great time to dispel myths about bats,” Jenny Dickson, director of the DEEP Wildlife Division, said, in the statement. “Rather than harbingers of doom, bats are crucial for healthy ecosystems and provide tremendous economic benefits to agriculture and forestry by controlling insects.”

Data DEEP shared about bats:

Bats are the single greatest predator of night-flying insects. A single colony of big brown bats can eat roughly 1.3 million insects every year—nearly 9,000 insects per bat.



The value of this insect control to agriculture in the U.S. averages $22.9 billion each year.



This value does not include the broader ecosystem benefits of keeping insect populations in check, which has ripple effects in many areas, such as the forest products industry.



This insect control also lends to public health benefits through the reduced need for toxic chemical pesticides whose residues remain on the produce we buy and consume.



In parts of the U.S., particularly the Southwest, bats play a key role in pollination.



DEEP also noted in the statement that state and federal governments have taken protective actions. For example, of the six species most affected by WNS include the big brown, little brown, northern long-eared, tricolored, eastern small-footed, and Indiana bats, all, except the big brown bat, are listed as endangered under the Connecticut Endangered Species Act.

“In response, biologists and researchers are working to address several key areas, including disease management, conservation, and recovery; surveillance and diagnostics; data management; and outreach and communications,” the agency noted. “Many of these efforts have been supported by the State Wildlife Grants program, a critical source of funding for addressing urgent wildlife disease issues.”

DEEP biologists annually “monitor bats to document mortality, survivorship, and reproductive success and the agency participates in “region-wide monitoring programs to best direct conservation resources.”

For more information on white-nose syndrome and related conservation efforts, visit www.whitenosesyndrome.org .

Other “fun facts” about bats from DEEP:

Bats are the only mammal capable of true flight; they are not flying mice



Bats are adept fliers who do not try to get caught in people’s hair. Bats that fly near people are after insects like mosquitos or moths.



Bats have good eyesight but rely on echolocation to navigate at night; they are not blind.



Bats’ healthy wings are essential for flight, so bats take care in grooming themselves; they are not filthy or covered in parasites.



There are more than 1,400 species of bats in the world and only three are known as vampire bats. These three species are only found in Latin America and act as parasites of birds and cattle.



To learn more about bats, visit DEEP’s Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/CTFishandWildlife ) for facts, photos, and videos about bats during Bat Week.