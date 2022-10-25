ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem police alerts public about scam using its logos

By John McIntyre
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
DELMAR -The Bethlehem Police Department would like to alert the public to a scam involving the use of the Town of Bethlehem Police Department logo. Scammers will send a text message from a number usually outside the 518 area code with information how to get “$10 off a Bethlehem Police Department hoodie”. Once you click on link it shows a sweatshirt with the Bethlehem Police Department logo and information on how to order the sweatshirt. The link will take you to a Gift-to-You page (giftou.shop) where you can add the item to cart.

The Bethlehem Police Department are not affiliated with any businesses that sell items such as this to the public and ask the public to ignore this text as it may compromise information on your device. Pictures showing the scam are below.

Back of Fake Shirt
Front of Fake Shirt
Scammer check-out screen

