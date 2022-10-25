Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Charles Edward Oldham, 86
Charles Edward Oldham, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born at home in Macon County, Tennessee, on November 19, 1935, son of Brice and Izette Oldham of Nashville, Tennessee. After attending Litton High School in Nashville, Charles received his B.S....
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
WYSH AM 1380
Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell
Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. She was born January 13, 1947 to Earl Sterling Donica and Mary Jeanette Farmer Donica in New Castle, Indiana. She attended a beauty school in Vincennes, Indiana after high school and became a licensed Beautician. She later attended college in Indianapolis where she became a certified activity director, and then furthered her education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana receiving her Associates degrees in Social Services. She was a member of PawPaw Plains Baptist Church. She loved to travel and sing with her husband and play the bass guitar. Gloria was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When not spending time with family, which she loved very much, she had a passion for painting. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and step-father, Walter Eugene Brown “Pops”; brother, Larry Dwayne Donica and his wife, Dorothy; step-sister, Phyllis Carpenter.
WYSH AM 1380
TN Serves distributes coats to kids in Morgan, Scott counties
Tuesday, Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee announced that her Tennessee Serves initiative distributed 4,776 new winter coats to students in the Scott and Morgan County school systems. The First Lady’s initiative partnered with nonprofit organization Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school student and a portion of middle...
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
WYSH AM 1380
Gold Creek Foods coming to Campbell County
(TNECD) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Gold Creek Foods (GCF) officials announced today the company will invest $15 million to establish manufacturing operations in Campbell County. Through this project, GCF will create 218 new jobs in Caryville as the company acquires...
WYSH AM 1380
8 inmates in Morgan County inducted into international honor society
(TDOC) Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC). The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday. They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.
Two indicted in connection to Knoxville sports card shop robbery
Two Blount County men were indicted in Kentucky after being accused of stealing collectible cards in 2021.
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
WYSH AM 1380
‘Dream It. Do It.’ back for another year
Students from Clinton, Jefferson, Lake City, Norris, Norwood, and Robertsville Middle Schools joined representatives from local industries Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Clayton Homes, Eagle Bend Manufacturing, Protomet, Techmer PM, and SL Tennessee at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in Clinton this morning for the “Dream it. Do it. Manufacturing Competition” Kickoff.
East Tennessee native Leanne Morgan returns to Knoxville on 100-show tour
Comedian Leanne Morgan has announced the first 25 stops on her 100 stop "Just Getting Started" tour in 2023, including an early stop in Knoxville.
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
East Tennessee business started by UT alumni recognized nationally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville company created by students and alumni from the University of Tennessee was named the 2022 Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company, named Carbon Rivers, develops advanced materials used in a variety of industries and fields....
WYSH AM 1380
Early voting update after Day 5
Monday was day five of the early voting period in advance of the November 8th election in Tennessee. In all, 853 ballots were cast on Monday in Anderson County, bringing the five-day tally to 3679 early voters. Of those, 404 voted in person in Oak Ridge, another 242 cast ballots in Clinton, and 146 people voted in Andersonville. In addition, 33 mail-in ballots were received Monday by the Election Commission, which also collected 28 ballots from residents of area nursing homes. So far, 264 mail-in ballots have been received and Monday’s 28 nursing home votes were the first collected during this early voting period.
Some people in East Tennessee take decorating for Halloween very seriously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and some people in East Tennessee are taking the holiday seriously with festive decorations. While driving through some neighborhoods, you may notice witches hanging from trees or skeletons sitting on a front porch. A national poll of homeowners shows more...
WYSH AM 1380
Stella Phillips age, 74 of Clinton
Stella Phillips age, 74 of Clinton passed away on October 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on March 19, 1948, to the late Robert & Odessa Byrge Phillips. Stella was of the Baptist faith and attended Carroll Hollow Baptist Church. Stella was a hard worker, and she loved her family and her grandkids. She is preceded in death by: Parents Robert & Odessa Phillips, Brothers Raymond Phillips, Coye Phillips, Elmer Phillips, Billy Ray Phillips, Son Leslie and Husband John Cass. Stella is survived by:
