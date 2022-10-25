Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. She was born January 13, 1947 to Earl Sterling Donica and Mary Jeanette Farmer Donica in New Castle, Indiana. She attended a beauty school in Vincennes, Indiana after high school and became a licensed Beautician. She later attended college in Indianapolis where she became a certified activity director, and then furthered her education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana receiving her Associates degrees in Social Services. She was a member of PawPaw Plains Baptist Church. She loved to travel and sing with her husband and play the bass guitar. Gloria was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. When not spending time with family, which she loved very much, she had a passion for painting. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and step-father, Walter Eugene Brown “Pops”; brother, Larry Dwayne Donica and his wife, Dorothy; step-sister, Phyllis Carpenter.

