Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
WIFR
10th annual Stroll on State to feature new twists on old classics
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just four weeks, the city of Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland for the 10th year in a row. Stroll on State celebrates a decade of winter magic this year, and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, thousands of guests can enjoy some new twists on this holiday classic community event.
WIFR
Petition to bring back original Hammy surpasses 1,500 signatures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A petition asking the Rockford IceHogs to bring back the original Hammy Hog gains traction just days after the team unveiled the new look for its beloved mascot. Hundreds of fans were vocal about the mascot’s look when it was revealed to fans before the IceHogs...
WIFR
Music lovers gather for Rockford Record Crawl
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s seventh annual Record Crawl had music enthusiasts running to stores for special deals. From Toad Hall, to Culture Shock, collectors got to shop and even embark on a scavenger hunt for two golden records, with a unique surprise. The event featured giveaways, regional acts with DJ’s, and limited edition merchandise.
WIFR
City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
CD Source fire was electrical; owner ‘super grateful’ for community support
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of CD Source says the cause of the fire that destroyed his landmark building last month was electrical. “It was (a) faulty battery charger, or possibly stain sponges that spontaneously combusted,” Brian Bowman said of the Sept. 20 fire at his building, the old Park Theatre at 5723 N. […]
WIFR
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
100fmrockford.com
New look of Rockford IceHogs mascot spurs petition, memes and #notmyHammy hashtags
ROCKFORD — The portly piggy that serves as the Rockford IceHogs mascot hit the gym this fall. The costumed character was shown ditching junk food and working out at Peak Sports Club in a four-part video series dubbed Hammy’s Health Journey. In the end, it concluded that “Hammy has transformed his life for the better.”
Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake for 100th anniversary
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton school will always be reminded of its roots, as Hononegah High School unveiled a statue of Hononegah Sunday. Local organizations and donations from the community made it all possible, without costing taxpayers any money. The school is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and one school leader said that, […]
Toys R Us Kids Are Not Loving the New Stores That Have Opened in Illinois
Toys R Us kids all over the nation were thrilled to hear their favorite childhood toy store was making comeback after all stores closed back in 2018, but now that they're back, most people are less than thrilled. Favorite Toys R Us Memories. Like most kids, when I was little,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a scene, near 11th st
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WIFR
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
WIFR
A Few Clouds and Less Wind Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with highs in the middle 50′s. 60 tomorrow with more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60′s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Low 60′s and dry Monday for Halloween.
First round playoff dates/kickoff times set for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is locked in. Here are the dates and the starting times for the games this weekend involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND7A#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2) Friday at 6:30#23 DeKalb (6-3) […]
WIFR
Turning milder in days leading to Halloween weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure that is sliding in overhead. That area of high pressure is going to keep us quiet for the next several days and help turn our temperatures a bit warmer each day into the Halloween weekend.
kanecountyconnects.com
Have You Noticed Something Has Been Eating Your Halloween Pumpkin?
According to a local wildlife expert, squirrels are the number one pumpkin-munchers around here, and usually start by gnawing through the skin of the pumpkin which exposes the flesh underneath that attracts other critters. Pam Otto, Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, says deer also love pumpkins along...
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
WIFR
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
Comments / 0