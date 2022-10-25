ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
WIFR

10th annual Stroll on State to feature new twists on old classics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just four weeks, the city of Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland for the 10th year in a row. Stroll on State celebrates a decade of winter magic this year, and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, thousands of guests can enjoy some new twists on this holiday classic community event.
WIFR

Petition to bring back original Hammy surpasses 1,500 signatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A petition asking the Rockford IceHogs to bring back the original Hammy Hog gains traction just days after the team unveiled the new look for its beloved mascot. Hundreds of fans were vocal about the mascot’s look when it was revealed to fans before the IceHogs...
WIFR

Music lovers gather for Rockford Record Crawl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s seventh annual Record Crawl had music enthusiasts running to stores for special deals. From Toad Hall, to Culture Shock, collectors got to shop and even embark on a scavenger hunt for two golden records, with a unique surprise. The event featured giveaways, regional acts with DJ’s, and limited edition merchandise.
WIFR

City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
WIFR

RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE

WIFR

Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a scene, near 11th st

WIFR

Car gets stuck under train

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
WIFR

A Few Clouds and Less Wind Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with highs in the middle 50′s. 60 tomorrow with more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60′s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Low 60′s and dry Monday for Halloween.
WIFR

Turning milder in days leading to Halloween weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure that is sliding in overhead. That area of high pressure is going to keep us quiet for the next several days and help turn our temperatures a bit warmer each day into the Halloween weekend.
kanecountyconnects.com

Have You Noticed Something Has Been Eating Your Halloween Pumpkin?

According to a local wildlife expert, squirrels are the number one pumpkin-munchers around here, and usually start by gnawing through the skin of the pumpkin which exposes the flesh underneath that attracts other critters. Pam Otto, Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, says deer also love pumpkins along...
CBS Chicago

Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
