Middleton, MA

Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omWuH_0ilyTmGd00

MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials described the injuries as minor.

After the disturbance on Saturday, three handmade weapons were found. Officials are continuing a facility-wide search for any more hidden weapons. The facility will reopen once the search is complete, officials said.

Two inmates were taken to a local hospital with minor lacerations and returned to custody at the facility on Saturday. The two officers were treated at a local hospital for injuries received during the altercation and released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Comments / 12

DeweyCheatem&Howe
1d ago

This goes on all the time...it's only because of the state guard getting beaned in the head with a weight bar that you are even hearing of this.

Reply(1)
2
Bobby Whitehead
1d ago

keep them in their crates.. They are in there as punishment.. food ..roof ..bed.. 1 hour out in the yard Alone as indicated. If you have 350 or 500 prisoners, yard time by seniority, ... Do the crime, do the time.Its not a country club.. Rights evaporated when you were sentenced... You f heads are not the Victims

Reply(2)
2
 

