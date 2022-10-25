Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol
20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
vermontbiz.com
Secretary Moore highlights the importance of dam removal in Rutland County
Dunklee Pond Dam in 2019 before the dam removal. ANR photo. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) highlighted the importance of dam removal. Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore was joined by Todd Menees, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) River Management Engineer, Will Eldridge, Department of Fish and Wildlife Aquatic Habitat Biologist along with other river partners, to discuss recent dam removal projects in the Rutland area and the importance to Vermonters and Visitors.
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
vermontbiz.com
UVM joins regional collaboration to study climate change resilience for mobile homes
Flood damage at a mobile home community in Vermont following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Dan Baker) Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont is part of a new regional collaboration to study the climate-related vulnerabilities of mobile home park communities. With funding announced today(link is external) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Climate Adaptation Partnership’s program, the project brings together researchers from the Universities of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as all three northern New England State Climatologists.
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
vermontbiz.com
iSun executes $10 million transaction for Vermont projects
ISun sold $1.7 million in Development Assets to Fusion Renewable NA and executes $8.3 million in EPC contracts on the projects. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company based in Williston has sold 6.1 MWs of solar assets for $1.7 million to Fusion Renewables of South Carolina and executes EPC contracts for $8.3 million to complete the development and installation of those assets.
Tesla Plans to Open Its First Vermont Dealership in South Burlington
Electric car manufacturer Tesla hopes to open its first Vermont dealership in a former grocery store in South Burlington. But zoning for the former Hannaford property, which has been vacant for four years, does not allow auto sales, a designation reserved for properties with frontage directly on the busy Shelburne Road corridor.
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department reports increasing crime amid staffing shortages in chief's October report
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released thechief's October report, highlighting increasing crime in the city while the department handles ongoing staffing issues. The Burlington Police Department has a current cap of 87 officers. However, the department currently employs 62 officers, with only 21 of them available...
vermontbiz.com
Burlington researcher gets grant to study new lung cancer treatments for chemo-resistant tumors
Vermont Business Magazine Lung health research is more important than ever. Never have we faced so many challenges to our lung health, including COVID-19, vaping and smoke from increased wildfires. Today, the American Lung Association in Vermont announced that Yvonne Janssen-Heininger, Ph.D. from the University of Vermont was awarded the Lung Cancer Discovery Award.(link is external)
U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminary Competition Comes to Vermont
Coffee pros from around the country converge on Chittenden County this weekend to test their tasting, barista and latte art skills in the first stage of qualification for a prestigious national coffee competition. From Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington and Uncommon Coffee in Essex...
mynbc5.com
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
colchestersun.com
Following public hearing, Colchester selectboard approves new East Lakeshore Drive regulations
The new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, which the planning commission has been working on for the past year, were brought to a public hearing Tuesday night and approved by the selectboard. As laid out at previous meetings, the regulations were designed with the feedback of Colchester residents in mind...
Colchester Sun
Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens
MONTPELIER — During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational cannabis store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
vermontbiz.com
100 attend acupuncture open house and congee cookoff
Vermont Business Magazine If there’s one thing the team at Integrative Acupuncture know how to do, that is in addition to acupuncture, massage therapy and other healing services, it’s how to throw a party!. The team of the downtown Montpelier wellness center hosted their first event in their...
Burlington's Battery Street Jeans a Lifeline for Those Who Need Free Clothes
Every week at Burlington thrift shop Battery Street Jeans, owner Stu Sporko gives away more than 1,000 articles of clothing. The items are placed outside the College Street store in a big wooden bin, new on the sidewalk this week. The container replaces a set of plastic receptacles. "Everything I...
