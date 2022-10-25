ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

vermontbiz.com

Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol

20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
BRISTOL, VT
vermontbiz.com

Secretary Moore highlights the importance of dam removal in Rutland County

Dunklee Pond Dam in 2019 before the dam removal. ANR photo. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) highlighted the importance of dam removal. Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore was joined by Todd Menees, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) River Management Engineer, Will Eldridge, Department of Fish and Wildlife Aquatic Habitat Biologist along with other river partners, to discuss recent dam removal projects in the Rutland area and the importance to Vermonters and Visitors.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

UVM joins regional collaboration to study climate change resilience for mobile homes

Flood damage at a mobile home community in Vermont following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Dan Baker) Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont is part of a new regional collaboration to study the climate-related vulnerabilities of mobile home park communities. With funding announced today(link is external) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Climate Adaptation Partnership’s program, the project brings together researchers from the Universities of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as all three northern New England State Climatologists.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

iSun executes $10 million transaction for Vermont projects

ISun sold $1.7 million in Development Assets to Fusion Renewable NA and executes $8.3 million in EPC contracts on the projects. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company based in Williston has sold 6.1 MWs of solar assets for $1.7 million to Fusion Renewables of South Carolina and executes EPC contracts for $8.3 million to complete the development and installation of those assets.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Burlington researcher gets grant to study new lung cancer treatments for chemo-resistant tumors

Vermont Business Magazine Lung health research is more important than ever. Never have we faced so many challenges to our lung health, including COVID-19, vaping and smoke from increased wildfires. Today, the American Lung Association in Vermont announced that Yvonne Janssen-Heininger, Ph.D. from the University of Vermont was awarded the Lung Cancer Discovery Award.(link is external)
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
montpelierbridge.org

Montpelier’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Opens

MONTPELIER — During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational cannabis store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
NEWPORT, VT
vermontbiz.com

100 attend acupuncture open house and congee cookoff

Vermont Business Magazine If there’s one thing the team at Integrative Acupuncture know how to do, that is in addition to acupuncture, massage therapy and other healing services, it’s how to throw a party!. The team of the downtown Montpelier wellness center hosted their first event in their...
MONTPELIER, VT

