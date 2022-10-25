Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
NTCC – Sports
Northeast Texas Community College hosted the third National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo on October 21-22 at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena. Bull rider Colton Burkard (Ivanhoe, Texas) placed second for the Eagles with a 76-point ride, all while competing at the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA)...
ktbb.com
UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy launches free tuition program
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler is offering scholarships for incoming and current students at the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy. Incoming pharmacy students who meet GPA requirements may qualify for a 100% reduction of tuition and fees for their first year in the curriculum. Current pharmacy students who meet program requirements may also qualify for the reduction. The scholarship is available for an annual merit-based renewal. “There is an urgent need for highly skilled healthcare professionals in East Texas,” UT Tyler Executive Vice President of Health Affairs Dr. Julie Philley (pictured) said in a prepared statement. “Through this new tuition program in our Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, UT Tyler is investing in preparing future pharmacists for rewarding careers that provide vital care for our region.”
easttexasradio.com
JCU Receives $75,000 Grant
JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY RECEIVES A $75,000 GRANT. (Hawkins, Texas) — Jarvis Christian University recently received a $75,000 planning grant from Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Black and Native Family Futures Fund to provide financial and technical assistance to Jarvis to improve the academic success of student-parents. This capacity-building...
cbs19.tv
Carthage's Scott Surratt is 1 win shy of 200 for career
CARTHAGE, Texas — Scott Surratt is approaching what would be a milestone for any head coach — but definitely in the sport of football. The Carthage Bulldogs head football coach needs just one more victory to reach to 200 for his career. Did I mention that he’s only...
easttexasradio.com
Thursday’s Sports
Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Buccaneers (3-4) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO. The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles are making trades. The Bears traded veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick as both teams announced the business terms Wednesday afternoon, pending Quinn passing a physical. COLLEGE. The...
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
KTRE
Coach Surratt on Upcoming Game
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - I made it over to Carthage and ran into Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “Alright Coach we got you as our REDZONE Game of the week. What is it going to take to get another win and to stay undefeated? Well we got to practice well first of all and then travel well,” He said, “We got a good Van they’re five and three they’re tied with us, I mean excuse me, they only got one loss in district so if they beat us they will be District Champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and District Champions.”
KLTV
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
KWTX
Three East Texas school districts receive federal school safety grant money
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Three East Texas school districts received federal grant funding to improve school safety measures in their districts. 30 school districts in the state of Texas received federal grant funding. Texas’ U.S. Senator John Cornyn Fought to make the funding happen. It aims to improve safety measures in school districts, and three of the 30 districts are in East Texas. Diboll ISD, Westwood ISD, and White Oak ISD all received funding and it totals to just under a million dollars.
Golden Chick coming to Tyler, moving into former Long John Silver's
TYLER, Texas — Golden Chick will be making its way to Tyler spring next year and will fill the spot that used to house Long John Silver's in Tyler. The popular fried chicken chain restaurant will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, according to the city of Tyler permit website.
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
easttexasradio.com
Hot Club Of Cowtown
Hot Club of Cowtown consists of Whit Smith (left), guitar and vocals; Elana James, fiddle and vocals; and Zack Sapunor, bass and vocals. The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will host a Hot Club of Cowtown performance on Tuesday, November 1, at 7:30 pm.
KLTV
Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grant was approved Tuesday by the Panola County Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you...
countylinemagazine.com
Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival
Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
ktalnews.com
Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
q973radio.com
Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection
Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
marioncoherald.com
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson
A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
