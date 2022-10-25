ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Another rain, snowstorm may impact Casper Wednesday, Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some more precipitation on Monday morning with a 20% chance in town and a 60% chance on Casper Mountain, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Windy conditions are expected Monday, with gusts up to 33 mph possible in Casper...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022

Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
GLENROCK, WY
ROCK 96.7

New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs

Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
MILLS, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

New soda shop Soda Springs opens in Mills

MILLS, Wyo. — People looking for a tasty treat have a new option, as Soda Springs — a locally owned soda shop — recently opened in Mills. Owners Perry and Ana Dayton are originally from Utah, but have lived in Wyoming for the last decade and in Natrona County for the last two years.
MILLS, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming

Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
CASPER, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Yellowstone Garage announces new ownership, seeking staff in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced via Facebook that it is under new ownership. The venue has been closed since spring 2022. While the Yellowstone Garage did not announce who the new owner of the venue is, its announcement said it is seeking new staff in Casper.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

