ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Conservative MP holds back tears sharing her experience of baby loss

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3y2R_0ilyTIyx00

A Conservative MP came close to tears as she shared the experience of losing her first baby.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer urged ministers to invest in more midwifery to give the best care to new mothers, as she shared her experiences during a debate on baby loss.

She told the Westminster Hall debate: “I lost my first baby in the very early weeks of pregnancy, and I was told by a very kindly midwife that sometimes you have to lose a baby to ripen the womb. This made me feel dreadful.

“I fought very hard not to grieve openly for that loss because I felt guilty that I should not. Forgive me: I am full of cold and dosed up, so I will get very emotional.”

The MP spoke about being “left for long periods without being checked” during her pregnancy and how she nearly died after an emergency forceps delivery.

It was only during her third pregnancy that she said she “experienced continuity of care, which was wonderful”.

But becoming visibly upset, she added that she looked back at her daughter’s birth with “mixed emotions”, telling MPs: “There should have been two of them. Very early in that pregnancy I again started to bleed.

“I bled with my first son and ended up spending a week in hospital, with people saying to me, ‘Don’t worry, it’s very early on, you’ll have another baby’.

“I did not know how to feel or how to grieve, while having to put all my efforts into sustaining my pregnancy, fearful every day that I would lose the baby I still carried. I was lucky that my beautiful daughter was born safe and healthy, but that loss never goes away.”

Ms Mortimer said: “Sadly, experiences 25 years on from mine have not got any better.

Baby loss still happens all too often. We simply need more midwives so that they can feel confident that they are providing the very best care they can to all mothers.”

She claimed, “maternity staff are still exhausted” from Covid, urged the Government to prevent the “vicious cycle” of more and more midwives leaving the profession, and called on ministers to “commit to increasing investment in maternity services and fulfilling the shortfall of 2,000 midwives and 500 consultant gynecologists and obstetricians”.

Conservative former minister Guy Opperman also told MPs about the experience of losing his newborn twins.

“I have had three children but was able to take only one home from hospital,” he said, adding: “Teddy and Rafe came and went in the summer of 2020, briefly, and were loved all too shortly.”

He emphasised that “consistency across the NHS is key” to preventing a postcode lottery in maternity care, adding: “We all have to accept that mistakes are made and that giving birth is a fragile process, but we should expect the NHS and our Government to promote consistency of approach in dealing with the individual issues that mums and dads have.”

Shadow health minister Feryal Clark said the Government needed to take concrete action on the NHS workforce, telling MPs: “We just do not have the staff to provide the good and safe care needed to prevent the avoidable loss of babies.”

Health minister Dr Caroline Johnson told MPs that the Government remains “committed to our maternity safety ambition” but added work was taking place to establish why the number of stillbirths rose during the pandemic.

Dr Johnson said the Government had invested £127 million “in bolstering the maternity workforce even further”, on top of a £95 million investment to establish 1,200 more midwifery posts and 100 more consultant obstetrician posts.

She added: “Every woman giving birth has the right to a safe birth, and the Government and NHS England are committed to providing women with personalised and individual maternity care.

“The role of NHS staff in maternity services is critical to safe care for families, and I recognise all the great, hard work by teams across the country and thank them for it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power. The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.
newschain

Transport body seeks to take legal action against 180 people over road protests

Transport for London bosses have asked a High Court judge to let them take legal action against more than 180 named people following the intensification of Just Stop Oil protests. Lawyers representing TfL told Mr Justice Freedman on Thursday that since the start of October “protest activity” has “very largely...
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Daily Mail

Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'

Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
The Independent

Psychologist under attack in family court fight fears for her career, judge told

A psychologist criticised by a woman embroiled in a family court fight over her two children thinks her career is “on the line”, a senior judge has been told.Melanie Gill concluded that the woman was alienating her children from their father. But the woman has now complained that Ms Gill is “not an appropriately qualified expert”.Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court and the most senior family court judge in England, is overseeing an appeal by the woman at a public High Court hearing in London.At the start of the hearing on Wednesday, the judge...
The Guardian

Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls

Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
newschain

Officials appointed by Moscow flee as Ukrainian forces advance on Kherson

Moscow-appointed authorities have fled the capital of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region along with tens of thousands of residents as Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the city on Thursday while fighting also intensified in the country’s east. Amid the battles, a senior Russian official warned that Western...
newschain

Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson

Michael Gove has made a return to frontline politics less than four months after he was dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson as his government fell apart. Amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations last July, Mr Gove told his sometime ally, sometime rival that his time in Downing Street was up.
newschain

Gender recognition Bill passes stage one as minister quits

MSPs have voted to back the general principles of a controversial piece of gender legislation as one of Nicola Sturgeon’s ministers quit over her opposition to it. In the stage one debate of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, the legislation passed by 88 votes to 33, with four abstentions.
BBC

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust fined for exposing babies to 'serious harm'

A hospital trust has been fined £200,000 for putting four babies at "serious risk"of harm. Staff at Rotherham Hospital failed to spot non-accidental injuries during admissions, Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard. District Judge Naomi Redhouse criticised failures in the hospital's systems and processes. Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy