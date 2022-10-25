Read full article on original website
Labcorp lowers 2022 forecasts after Q3 profit falls on labor costs, declining COVID-19 revenue
Q3 Trends: Inflation, a tight labor market and plummeting demand for COVID-19 tests sapped LabCorp’s earnings in the third quarter. The decrease in organic revenue was driven by an 12% drop in COVID-19 testing income. Operating income fell 19 percent because of the decline in COVID testing. Growth in...
Dexcom Q3 profit surges as CGM maker prepares for G7 launch in U.S.
Q3 Trends: Dexcom reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, driven by new customers using its continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). The San Diego-based firm’s revenue increased 17% in the U.S., while international revenue rose 22%. The company recently launched its newest device, the G7 CGM, in Europe, as it...
Baxter lowers 2022 earnings forecast, citing supply chain, foreign-exchange pressures
Q3 Trends: Baxter International reported Thursday that sales of its renal care products increased in the third quarter, while its medication delivery business was comparable to the same period in 2021, excluding changes in exchange rates. J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus called the segments “two bright spots in the quarter”...
Edwards says it expects sales to stall in Q4 as hospital staff shortages stymie TAVR growth
Q3 Insights: Edwards Lifesciences, one of the top makers of transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR) along with Medtronic, said it expects sales growth to be little changed for the rest of the year after rising 1% in the third quarter as hospital staffing woes cut into procedure volumes. U.S. hospital...
ResMed quarterly profit rises on AirSense sales; CEO skeptical about timeline of Philips’ return to market
Q1 Insights: ResMed continued to benefit from the sleep-apnea respirator recall at rival Philips in its fiscal first quarter. The rollout of the AirSense 10 Card-to-Cloud device, which lacks wireless capabilities and thereby bypasses a supply chain bottleneck, drove growth in its first full quarter on the market. Demand for...
