medtechdive.com

Dexcom Q3 profit surges as CGM maker prepares for G7 launch in U.S.

Q3 Trends: Dexcom reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, driven by new customers using its continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). The San Diego-based firm’s revenue increased 17% in the U.S., while international revenue rose 22%. The company recently launched its newest device, the G7 CGM, in Europe, as it...
medtechdive.com

Baxter lowers 2022 earnings forecast, citing supply chain, foreign-exchange pressures

Q3 Trends: Baxter International reported Thursday that sales of its renal care products increased in the third quarter, while its medication delivery business was comparable to the same period in 2021, excluding changes in exchange rates. J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus called the segments “two bright spots in the quarter”...
Interesting Engineering

China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines

The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

