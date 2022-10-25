ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Eagles: 4 early causes for concern

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers are limping toward their bye week with one more stop to go. This week Pittsburgh will travel to Philadelphia to take on the surging Eagles who are currently the top seed in the NFL. There is plenty to be worried about this week.

Containing Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts brings a lot of the same traits and intangibles that Bills quarterback Josh Allen does. And Allen ran roughshod over the Steelers earlier in the season. Plus Hurts is a firey competitor who never lets up on a defense and this defense isn’t built for that.

No answers coming for the run game

Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) attempts a tackle during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

If there is one weakness to the Eagels it is their middle-of-the-road run defense. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh cannot figure out how to get any sort of efficient run game moving. If there was a chance to keep this game close, running the ball would be how to do it but that seems unreasonable at this point.

What are they playing for?

You have to wonder at 2-5, going against the best team in the NFL, what are these guys playing for? There doesn’t feel like every guy is motivated to keep putting themselves out there 100 percent and with every loss the challenge to step up and play hard is compounded.

An upset win is just false hope

Two weeks ago the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the fans all shouted that the Steelers were back and don’t count them out. Then last week happened and everyone is quiet. No one is rooting for a loss but winning this week heading into the bye week could be nothing more than a false sense of hope for the back half of the future.

