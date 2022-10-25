Read full article on original website
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled. Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman. Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty...
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for child neglect, after police say she left two young children alone. Police say a driver found a six-year-old and a two-year-old walking alone down Riverside Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The man got the children off the road and...
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
City leaders host discussion on domestic violence in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson organizations and law enforcement held a roundtable discussion on Wednesday about the rising cases of domestic violence in their community. Within the past year, the city of Henderson has reported over 1,300 domestic violence issues. The Chloe Randolph Organization, Henderson Police Department and other legal representatives sat down to come up with solutions to address this concern.
Jury reaches partial verdict in Robert Garner trial
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The jury in the Robert Garner murder trial has come back with a partial verdict. The jury finds Garner not guilty of murder and manslaughter, but they found him guilty of operating while under the influence. There was no verdict on a reckless homicide charge. There...
Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
47 different Tri-State organizations receive AED donations
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly 50 First Responders and community organizations received AEDs on Wednesday. The HeartSaver Program, through the Deaconess Foundation and Deaconess Heart Hospital, presented 150 automated external defibrillators to 47 different organizations throughout the Tri-State. According to officials, so far the program has donated 650 AEDs in...
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
USI officer and first responders deliver baby on side of road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana are giving a shout-out to one of their public safety officials, as well as other area first responders after they say a baby was delivered on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 7 a.m. near eastbound...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re just two weeks away from Election Day, but time is running out to cast your absentee ballot in the Tri-State. This comes as early voting is underway at some Evansville libraries. A Missouri community is mourning today after a deadly school shooting. Authorities say the 19-year-old...
Crews fight fire in Cannelton
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office say East State Road 66 near Best Chairs in Cannelton is closed while crews fight a structure fire. It broke out around 8 p.m. Monday. Officials are asking people to avoid the area to give emergency personnel...
Semi overturns in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert for drivers Thursday morning in Perry County. Deputies say the entrance ramp to eastbound I-64 at State Road 37 was closed because of an overturned semi. It happened before 4 a.m. The scene is now cleared.
Self-care workshop held at St. Vincent Ascension
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Vincent Ascension Hospital held a workshop that focused on self-care Tuesday. The workshop was presented in the hospital manor auditorium by The Center for Mind Body Medicine. When it comes to managing stress and mental health, several presenters discussed being proactive rather than reactive. Doctor...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Candidates in Dubois Co. set to make introductions at Parklands
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from candidates running in Dubois County. Officials say the forum starts at 7 p.m. at Parklands in Jasper. It’s a chance for those running to introduce themselves and share why they are running for office. The event...
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say a car rolled over Monday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. at at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. Deputies say just one car was involved, but they didn’t say if anyone was hurt.
Evansville haunted house brings more than 40 years of scares
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween is less than a week away, meaning those looking for a good scare have one more weekend to enjoy a spooky Tri-State tradition. The Old Courthouse Catacombs in the old Vanderburgh County courthouse has been a Tri-State staple for over 40 years. The owner says he’s worked hard to make sure people want to come back year after year.
Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids. Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m.,...
