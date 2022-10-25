ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Ryle takes on defending state champs in boys soccer state semifinal

It’s a sunny Monday afternoon and the Ryle Raiders boys soccer team hits the field for practice with four days between the state quarterfinal and semifinal games. Two years ago when Ryle was in the state semis, just two days separated the two rounds. “We’re a little banged up...
UNION, KY
Fort Thomas names Tower Park basketball courts to honor beloved coach

In a surprise ceremony on Tuesday, the city of Fort Thomas honored the man known to most simply as Coach Kenney. The city renamed basketball courts at Tower Park for Robert Kenney Shields, whose long and winning career has spanned more than three decades. Shields served as basketball coach for...
FORT THOMAS, KY
NKY regional volleyball round-up: Ryle, Holy Cross, Scott, Simon Kenton move on

Regional volleyball tournaments continued on Tuesday. Here are the results:. The 33rd District champion Raiders (23-15 overall) took care of the 34th District runner-up Colonels (15-10) in three straight by 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 scores after Dixie Heights won the first game 25-22. “Dixie Heights played a nice game. We played...
UNION, KY
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 17 – Oct. 23

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
BELLEVUE, KY
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/17 – 10/23

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge

Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
DRY RIDGE, KY
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
DAYTON, OH

