Ryle takes on defending state champs in boys soccer state semifinal
It’s a sunny Monday afternoon and the Ryle Raiders boys soccer team hits the field for practice with four days between the state quarterfinal and semifinal games. Two years ago when Ryle was in the state semis, just two days separated the two rounds. “We’re a little banged up...
Fort Thomas names Tower Park basketball courts to honor beloved coach
In a surprise ceremony on Tuesday, the city of Fort Thomas honored the man known to most simply as Coach Kenney. The city renamed basketball courts at Tower Park for Robert Kenney Shields, whose long and winning career has spanned more than three decades. Shields served as basketball coach for...
NKY regional volleyball round-up: Ryle, Holy Cross, Scott, Simon Kenton move on
Regional volleyball tournaments continued on Tuesday. Here are the results:. The 33rd District champion Raiders (23-15 overall) took care of the 34th District runner-up Colonels (15-10) in three straight by 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 scores after Dixie Heights won the first game 25-22. “Dixie Heights played a nice game. We played...
Four-Star 2024 WR Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools
The Bearcats are trying to nab the talented wide out.
Homer Rice, coach at all levels
Homer Rice of Northern Kentucky had an interesting career in football as he was may I say, a traveling man. After his playing days
Current, former players heap praise on UC’s Fickell after record-breaking win: WATCH
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell is now the winningest coach in program history. The Bearcats’ win against the SMU Mustangs Saturday at Nippert Stadium gave Fickell his 54th win, passing Rick Minter for most wins all-time. Minter earned his 53 wins across ten...
Erlanger-based Cyclones player wants to ‘put Northern Kentucky on the map’
This is Louie Caporusso’s second year playing with the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Erlanger resident and assistant captain is happy to have found a home base in Northern Kentucky, where he said he loves his neighbors and how welcoming everyone is. “What I love about it is probably just how...
Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton Tweets About Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell
Former UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton comments about Cincinnati and head coach Luke Fickell.
UC Football Betting Underdogs for First Time Since Arkansas Loss
The Bearcats take on UCF this weekend in Florida.
Feldhaus, Crawford join Royals coaching staff
Mason County has assembled quite the starting five. On the bench that is. The Royals basketball program announced the ad
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 17 – Oct. 23
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/17 – 10/23
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge
Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Hamilton County spends $3M for more riverfront land for Bengals fan parking
Hamilton County officials closed on 1.2 acres of riverfront property, adding more parking for Bengals fans and taking another step toward controlling the entire coveted site near Paycor Stadium.
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
