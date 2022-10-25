Bianchi Oltre RC's air deflectors cannot be used in UCI races, governing body confirms

In an exclusive email to Cyclingnews , the UCI has confirmed that the air deflectors introduced on Bianchi's Oltre RC last week were not part of the homologation process, and as such, their use will not be permitted in UCI-sanctioned events.

Last week, revered Italian bike manufacturer Bianchi caused a stir with the launch of its wild-looking Oltre RC aero race bike , complete with what it describes as 'F1 inspired air deflectors' on either side of the head tube.

Those deflectors, according to Bianchi, channel airflow around the head tube. Working in conjunction with the equally wild-looking Reparto Corse integrated handlebar, they create a low-pressure zone behind the stem, in front of the rider's legs, to reduce drag.

However, it appears Bianchi was never intending for them to be used in UCI races, as when the bike was presented to the UCI for approval, the deflectors weren't fitted.

"The Bianchi Oltre RC was presented and homologated without the so-called deflectors," read the statement from the UCI. "Therefore the use of the mentioned parts will only be possible outside of UCI sanctioned events."

It would appear the deflectors fall foul of Article 1.2.034 in the UCI's technical regulations, which states:

"Protective screens, fuselages, fairings or any other device that is added or blended into the structure, and that is destined or have the effect of reducing resistance to air penetration, are prohibited. Aerodynamic assemblies and protuberances on the head tube or elsewhere are prohibited."

On close inspection of the Oltre RC, the deflectors appear to be removable, and while the deflectors themselves are illegal, the UCI has confirmed to Cyclingnews that the Bianchi Oltre RC remains legal without them.

At the bike's launch, Bianchi claimed the Oltre RC offers a 17.1-watt saving over the outgoing Oltre XR4 at speeds of 50km/h, as well as a 45-second saving over a 40km distance when riding at 250 watts. Curiously, Bianchi also suggested the Oltre offered an incredible 30% advantage over the best aero bikes on the market, though no whitepaper was provided to expand on this.

These claims pertain to the bike as it is sold with the deflectors in place. There is no information on how the bike's aerodynamic performance would hold up upon their removal.

For the 2022 season, no team in the men's or women's WorldTour is aboard Bianchi bikes. The brand previously struck a one-year deal with Team BikeExchange for the 2021 season, and prior to that, partnered with Jumbo Visma . However, as the deal ceased, BikeExchanged switched to Giant Bikes, leaving the Italian brand unrepresented.

It's unconfirmed if Bianchi is planning a return to the top tier for 2023.