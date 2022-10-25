ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
49erswebzone

Steve Young explains why lack of trust between Shanahan and Garoppolo is leading to second half issues and why he’s still high on the 49ers

There were a number of areas of concern to pop up in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, with one of them being the continuation of a disappointing trend where the team struggles to overcome second half deficits under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young thinks there are still some trust issues that need to be worked out between Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before that problem can be fixed, but even if it isn't solved, Young believes the 49ers are still very much in the thick of things in the NFC, and on Wednesday he explained why.
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
Yardbarker

3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
49erswebzone

49ers’ Aaron Banks says he has “a lot of room to improve,” believes NFC West is wide open

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 44-23 to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. There isn't a lot to celebrate from the embracing outing. However, for guard Aaron Banks, it was a fantastic outing. The second-year offensive lineman earned a career-high 91.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He didn't give up a single pressure and earned a run-blocking grade of 92.0. Banks didn't give up a pressure in the previous game against the Atlanta Falcons, either.
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: Deebo Samuel misses another practice

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerged from Sunday's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury. The star player didn't practice on Wednesday and wasn't on the field with his teammates for the start of Thursday's session. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that...
49erswebzone

49ers release RB Tevin Coleman ahead of Rams game

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released running back Tevin Coleman ahead of this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, which Field Yates of ESPN first reported. The move was not entirely unexpected. Last week, San Francisco traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was active...
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Rams Week 8 matchup

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries for today. [DL Arik] Armstead, foot and ankle, won't...
NBC Sports

Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms

The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett. After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.
