MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is looking for participants for new studies on new blood pressure medications. “We’re beginning two new studies in hypertension. So, people with high blood pressure. And so we’re looking for people who would be interested in participating in these studies,” said Dr. William Cushman, professor and Medical Director for Research Clinics for the Department of Preventive Medicine at UTHSC.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO