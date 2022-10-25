Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MPD celebrates 100th graduation class of its Crisis Intervention Team program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police celebrated a nationwide success story after the department’s 100th training class of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers graduated on Wednesday. In 1988, MPD partnered with the Memphis Chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, mental health providers, and two local universities to...
desotocountynews.com
Report ranks state, Mid-South high for flu cases
A new report is bearing out what many of us already realize each time we sneeze, cough, or run a fever. There’s a lot of the flu going around. The index comes from the national drugstore chain Walgreens, which has come out with its Walgreens Flu Index. The index...
RSV is on the rise at Mid-South hospitals | What parents need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hospitals across the country are strained from cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections, or RSV. And doctors said it'll only get worse in the coming months. ABC News reports 75% of the country's 40,000 pediatric beds are currently full. And Doctors fear the U.S. could face...
UTHSC needs people for new studies on blood pressure medications
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is looking for participants for new studies on new blood pressure medications. “We’re beginning two new studies in hypertension. So, people with high blood pressure. And so we’re looking for people who would be interested in participating in these studies,” said Dr. William Cushman, professor and Medical Director for Research Clinics for the Department of Preventive Medicine at UTHSC.
localmemphis.com
Parents voice their concern over MSCS search for superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been months of instability inside Tennessee's largest school district. Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is still without a full-time superintendent after Dr. Joris Ray stepped down in August. Some parents are speaking out concerned that the search for a replacement has not been as direct. “Now...
Mid-South doctors see increase in RSV cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Doctors nationwide have sounded the alarm about the common illness respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems for children under the age of two. In the Mid-South, doctors say they’re seeing a big rise too. Dr. Sandy Arnold, Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, […]
actionnews5.com
Child health screening concerns MSCS parent who says she opted out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova mother is outraged after she says her kindergarten-age son underwent a physical at school without her consent. Cecelia Morrison says that health screening happened late last month and she and her husband sent the paperwork back to school declining to have her child screened.
actionnews5.com
Your guide to dropoff locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, offering the anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local dropoff locations nationwide. The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
‘Inflation is real’: Shelby County mayor pushes for $15 minimum wage in Tennessee
SHELBY CO., TENN. — With families paying higher prices for groceries, gas and goods, the mayor of Shelby County wants a $15 statewide minimum wage. “Inflation is real,” Mayor Lee Harris told FOX13. “The high price of gas is real. The high price of groceries is real. There’s an obvious solution.”
actionnews5.com
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
Shelby County DA wants crime lab back in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to move a state crime lab back to Memphis and get more funding to address the city’s rape kit testing backlog. Mulroy and county Mayor Lee Harris are making the recommendations as the state legislature prepares to meet in Nashville. Mulroy told us […]
actionnews5.com
Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For almost 20 years, Movember, the leading global men’s charity, has been giving men another reason to grow a moustache: making a change in men’s health. Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director of Movember, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about what Movember...
actionnews5.com
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community. “My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work. Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on...
Methodist South placed on brief lockdown due to domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist South Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday, Oct. 27 around 4:30 a.m. after an armed man was located on the property. Memphis Police Officers responded to the incident, which was called in as an armed party on the premises. Methodist Le Bonheur said the incident...
High levels of lead in children’s blood leaves mother shocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children across Memphis are exposed to lead poisoning every year. As we mark National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, public health officials remind us lead exposure can cause serious damage to a child’s health. “We could’ve died. My children could’ve died. They’re just only...
localmemphis.com
Free pop-up health clinic provided vision, dental and medical exams
People were able to come to the Frayser area and get free exams without any insurance required. Remote Area Medical is an organization that offers these clinics.
Nurse’s experience raises safety concerns at Le Bonheur
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Employees at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital have some serious concerns after one employee’s experience heading home from work goes viral. It’s usually busy but one nurse at Le Bonheur said it was eerily quiet when she walked out of work Monday and into a terrifying situation. “At three in the afternoon, there’s usually […]
actionnews5.com
Chalkbeat reporter: MSCS falls short in ‘Nation’s Report Card’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that focuses on education related topics. Chalkbeat Reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her latest story examining how Memphis-Shelby County Schools faired in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as “the Nation’s Report Card”.
Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
‘This is not real’: Scammer posts Germantown home for $22K on Zillow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What would you pay for a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Germantown?. In this market, buyers would likely spend a lot more than $22,000. According to the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, a scammer listed a beautiful property for that price without the permission of the owners.
