Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD celebrates 100th graduation class of its Crisis Intervention Team program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police celebrated a nationwide success story after the department’s 100th training class of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers graduated on Wednesday. In 1988, MPD partnered with the Memphis Chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, mental health providers, and two local universities to...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Report ranks state, Mid-South high for flu cases

A new report is bearing out what many of us already realize each time we sneeze, cough, or run a fever. There’s a lot of the flu going around. The index comes from the national drugstore chain Walgreens, which has come out with its Walgreens Flu Index. The index...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

UTHSC needs people for new studies on blood pressure medications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is looking for participants for new studies on new blood pressure medications. “We’re beginning two new studies in hypertension. So, people with high blood pressure. And so we’re looking for people who would be interested in participating in these studies,” said Dr. William Cushman, professor and Medical Director for Research Clinics for the Department of Preventive Medicine at UTHSC.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Parents voice their concern over MSCS search for superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been months of instability inside Tennessee's largest school district. Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is still without a full-time superintendent after Dr. Joris Ray stepped down in August. Some parents are speaking out concerned that the search for a replacement has not been as direct. “Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South doctors see increase in RSV cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Doctors nationwide have sounded the alarm about the common illness respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems for children under the age of two.  In the Mid-South, doctors say they’re seeing a big rise too. Dr. Sandy Arnold, Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child health screening concerns MSCS parent who says she opted out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova mother is outraged after she says her kindergarten-age son underwent a physical at school without her consent. Cecelia Morrison says that health screening happened late last month and she and her husband sent the paperwork back to school declining to have her child screened.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Your guide to dropoff locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, offering the anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local dropoff locations nationwide. The event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants crime lab back in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to move a state crime lab back to Memphis and get more funding to address the city’s rape kit testing backlog. Mulroy and county Mayor Lee Harris are making the recommendations as the state legislature prepares to meet in Nashville.  Mulroy told us […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Movember: Growing moustaches to change men’s health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For almost 20 years, Movember, the leading global men’s charity, has been giving men another reason to grow a moustache: making a change in men’s health. Mark Hedstrom, U.S. executive director of Movember, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about what Movember...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nurse’s experience raises safety concerns at Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Employees at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital have some serious concerns after one employee’s experience heading home from work goes viral. It’s usually busy but one nurse at Le Bonheur said it was eerily quiet when she walked out of work Monday and into a terrifying situation.  “At three in the afternoon, there’s usually […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Chalkbeat reporter: MSCS falls short in ‘Nation’s Report Card’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that focuses on education related topics. Chalkbeat Reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her latest story examining how Memphis-Shelby County Schools faired in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as “the Nation’s Report Card”.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
MEMPHIS, TN

