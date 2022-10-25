NASCAR Cup points leader Joey Logano remembers Milwaukee Mile

With his recent win at Vegas, Joey Logano punched his ticket to the championship four and to possibly add to his 2018 Cup title.

"It's hard to say, you know, what changes in your life if you won another championship," Logano says. "I don't know if it really changes much at all besides you say you're a two-time champion. That feels better than a one-time champion. It's twice as good."

But it's his NASCAR test at the Milwaukee Mile 15 years ago that he still remembers and talks about to this day.

"We were in Miami testing yesterday," Logano says. "Travis Geisler, who's our competition director, he was there at Penske. I was at the time driving for Joe Gibbs. We were laughing about that day in Milwaukee how it was raining and our way of drying the track was to just run rental cars out there. When you get a bunch of racers out there, it gets really dumb really quick."

Rain and a minivan made for fun and hilarious times.

"So we were racing these minivans at Milwaukee Mile like a bunch of idiots," Logano says. "And like full contact. It's like what are we doing? And yes, I remember giving you guys a ride and how funny that was. We eventually got our tires so worn out from going left so many times. We turned around and we went right just to wear our tires equally. I don't know if I'd recommend that. Now that I'm a little older with kids, I really don't think I'd do that anymore because I don't think it was the safest thing we've ever done. But it was definitely a lot of fun. It's something about when you get into a competitive environment. And for some reason, minivans at Milwaukee were a competitive environment for us. And it just got, I mean there was what, probably seven or eight of us testing that day. Everyone was just out there and it was the rental car 500, and it was a thing."

What a great memory and story from Logano and now that he's on top of the points, he's aiming for a second Cup championship.

