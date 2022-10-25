ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NASCAR Cup points leader Joey Logano remembers Milwaukee Mile

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YZcS_0ilySG6s00

With his recent win at Vegas, Joey Logano punched his ticket to the championship four and to possibly add to his 2018 Cup title.

"It's hard to say, you know, what changes in your life if you won another championship," Logano says. "I don't know if it really changes much at all besides you say you're a two-time champion. That feels better than a one-time champion. It's twice as good."

But it's his NASCAR test at the Milwaukee Mile 15 years ago that he still remembers and talks about to this day.

"We were in Miami testing yesterday," Logano says. "Travis Geisler, who's our competition director, he was there at Penske. I was at the time driving for Joe Gibbs. We were laughing about that day in Milwaukee how it was raining and our way of drying the track was to just run rental cars out there. When you get a bunch of racers out there, it gets really dumb really quick."

Rain and a minivan made for fun and hilarious times.

"So we were racing these minivans at Milwaukee Mile like a bunch of idiots," Logano says. "And like full contact. It's like what are we doing? And yes, I remember giving you guys a ride and how funny that was. We eventually got our tires so worn out from going left so many times. We turned around and we went right just to wear our tires equally. I don't know if I'd recommend that. Now that I'm a little older with kids, I really don't think I'd do that anymore because I don't think it was the safest thing we've ever done. But it was definitely a lot of fun. It's something about when you get into a competitive environment. And for some reason, minivans at Milwaukee were a competitive environment for us. And it just got, I mean there was what, probably seven or eight of us testing that day. Everyone was just out there and it was the rental car 500, and it was a thing."

What a great memory and story from Logano and now that he's on top of the points, he's aiming for a second Cup championship.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?

Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoweek.com

NHRA Rookie Tony Stewart Hopes First Time a Charm in Las Vegas

Tony Stewart will make his NHRA driving debut in the seat of a Top Alcohol Dragster this weekend in Las Vegas as part of the Nevada Nationals weekend. Stewart is a rookie in every sense—he's never so much has gone down the NHRA drag strip side-by-side with another car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first

The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
Racing News

Tony Stewart set for NHRA debut this weekend in Las Vegas

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will make the move to drag racing. Tony Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. He retired from the sport after the 2016 season while piloting one of his own Stewart-Haas Racing machines. However, Stewart is still very active in the racing world. He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Road & Track

NASCAR's Greatest Moment Is Now

Marcus Smith is an independent voice in NASCAR’s tow-the-corporate-line world. Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) [fig.1], which hosts many of stock-car racing’s biggest events, with Charlotte Motor Speedway being the central command station among SMI’s other 10 tracks. He is also the son of SMI’s founder (and NASCAR’s longtime contentious partner), Bruton Smith, who died in June at age 95.
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy