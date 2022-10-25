ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

2 indicted for multiple charges of fraud, theft, and unlawful securities practices in Warren County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zf6v2_0ilyS4bP00

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County’s grand jury has indicted two men on multiple counts of securities fraud, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced.

Aaron Pitman, 34, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, have been indicted with the following:

  • Four counts of aggravated theft
  • Three counts of unauthorized use of property
  • Three counts of telecommunications fraud
  • Two counts of grand theft
  • Three counts of unlawful securities practices
  • One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

A lengthy investigation by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Securities and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Accounting Division led to the indictment, the spokesperson said.

“Pitman and Goldschmidt are alleged to have defrauded investors through multiple business entities including Oak Street Group, GGB Assets, and Excelsior Leasing,” the spokesperson said. “The men are accused of making misrepresentations to multiple victims to induce them to invest in a medical marijuana grow operation... as well as a CBD oil cartridge manufacturing business”

“Neither Pitman nor Goldschmidt are licensed to sell securities to investors in the state of Ohio... [and] neither has prior experience in the business of licensing, cultivating, or selling medical marijuana or CBD oil cartridges,” Fornshell confirmed to News Center 7.

Pitman and Goldschmidt are alleged to also have “misrepresented to investors that Goldschmidt was an attorney, and that they would get 100% of their money back, plus additional distributions of profit. Ultimately, the victims were left with no returns on their investments,” the official stated.

“Approximately $796,714 in investor funds were deposited into Warren County bank accounts controlled by Pitman and Goldschmidt. The money was used for personal expenses,” including paying off “prior lawsuits or mak[ing] payments to their friends,” Fornshell announced.

“The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Pitman relating to a different scheme,” and after investors raised concerns about allegedly being defrauded by Pitman and Goldschmidt, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office “referred the matter to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation for further investigation,” Fornshell stated.

Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt recommends that investors “ask lots of questions and do extra research before investing any money.”

You can call the Investor Protection Hotline at (877) 683-7841 to find out if a person is licensed to sell securities for a properly registered product.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
1017thepoint.com

WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF

(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

30-year-old man charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Phone call scam circulates in Montgomery County, sheriff says

DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced that there have been several phone calls to scam residents of the community. The scammer identifies himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or as an employee of various offices in the Montgomery County Court Division, a spokesperson told News Center 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes

A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Cottrell receives 2 life sentences

Following a three-day trial, it took the jury only 30 minutes to find Jeremy B. Cottrell guilty of the brutal murder of Annette Lowery and their unborn child. The 37-year-old Washington C.H. man was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Far from a victimless crime;’ Area law enforcement agencies team up to battle spike in car thefts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in the Miami Valley have teamed up to tackle the uptick in cars being stolen in the area. The Grand Theft Auto Suppression Task Force is made up of law enforcement from Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township, Kettering, Huber Heights and more, according to Major Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department. It’s designed to track down people stealing cars and return the vehicles to the owners.
DAYTON, OH
wfft.com

Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 arrested following shooting outside Dollar General in Boone County

VERONA, KY (WXIX) -Boone County deputies arrested two people Sunday afternoon a shooting occurred behind the Dollar General in Verona. According to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store around 4:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Edwin Marcos Romero,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy