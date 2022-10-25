ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Hauntfest returning to Oregon District this weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d94tq_0ilyS04V00

DAYTON — One of the biggest Halloween events in the Miami Valley returns this weekend.

“Hauntfest on Fifth” is set to take place Saturday, October 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The event will feature live music and DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, and street performers, according to the Oregon District’s website.

Hauntfest also serves as a fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association to cover improvement efforts in the district throughout the year, the website stated.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, you can click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
DAYTON, OH
daytoncvb.com

Take a Hike! 9 Places to See Amazing Fall Foliage

Fall is arguably the prettiest time of year, with the leaves changing into an array of gorgeous colors. As we enter the final week of October, the fall foliage color extravaganza is reaching its peak–there’s still time to get out and enjoy the fall colors! We’re taking this opportunity to highlight nine locations around Dayton and Montgomery County where you can take in some breathtaking fall colors. So … take a hike! … go check out the beauty that Mother Nature has to offer.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Dayton chefs unite for first-time fundraising event

Earlier in October some of the top chefs in the Miami Valley came together to create a first-time seven course dinner experience together under the description “Dayton Chefs United.”. The event was created by the chefs to raise funds for a career Miami Valley restaurant professional who, because of...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Everything you need to know about DEA’s Drug Take Back Day

Multiple counties and districts in Ohio will be participating in the DEA’s national Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th. The day will provide a safe, convenient, and free method of disposing unwanted or expired medication that helps to cut down prescription drug abuse, the spokesperson said. Officials...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dodging showers this weekend into Halloween

MIAMI VALLEY — Halloween is approaching and unfortunately the weather isn’t looking ideal for trick-or-treating. As of now, it looks like a weather system will be passing through the Miami Valley Sunday into Monday, and that will likely leave us dodging some rain showers. For Halloween on Monday,...
DAYTON, OH
momcollective.com

Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield is Open!

Thank you so much to the staff at Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio for hosting part of our team and their families during their Grand Re-Opening Event!. Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield, Ohio recently had its Grand Re-Opening, and they invited some of the moms on the team and their families to celebrate. Read on below for their reviews on the experience AND for the fun photos they got of their little ones in the place “where a kid can be a kid!”
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
DAYTON, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton

A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

House fire on Philadelphia Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a house fire at 20 S Philadelphia St in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch says the call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, saying there was heavy fire on the second floor of the residential structure. There...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
99K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy