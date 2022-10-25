Hauntfest returning to Oregon District this weekend

DAYTON — One of the biggest Halloween events in the Miami Valley returns this weekend.

“Hauntfest on Fifth” is set to take place Saturday, October 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The event will feature live music and DJ’s, food trucks, beer trucks, and street performers, according to the Oregon District’s website.

Hauntfest also serves as a fundraiser for the Oregon District Business Association to cover improvement efforts in the district throughout the year, the website stated.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, you can click here.

