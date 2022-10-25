North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names

Read full article on original website
Weymouth Preservation Society Donates Plaque to Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- Who was Eliza Northrop? Thanks to the Weymouth Preservation Society, students and staff at Eliza Northrop Elementary School know a little bit more about Medina County’s first teacher. On Oct. 21, Principal Amanda Dodez welcomed a small group of guests to the school at 950 E....
Lakewood Black Caucus hosting allyship program built around race relations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Considered the next step out of the Black Lives Matter movement to enlighten the public about racial struggles in America, Lakewood Black Caucus is hosting its inaugural allyship program. “Lakewood always pushes the idea of being a very diverse city,” Lakewood Black Caucus President Patricia Wellborn said....
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
North High Brewing Co. shifts to event space only in COhatch Beachwood location
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – North High Brewing Co.’s Beachwood location turned into an event-space-only venue in mid to late September, a representative for neighboring partner business COhatch confirmed Thursday. The Columbus-based businesses shared a space at 26300 Cedar Road. COhatch, which offers offices and meeting rooms on a temporary...
Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
Brookpark Road repaving, Mastick Road improvements coming to Fairview Park
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- In addition to next year’s $1.3 million Brookpark Road repaving project, Fairview Park is planning pedestrian safety and signal improvements to the busy and cumbersome Mastick Road intersection. “It’s a lengthy pedestrian intersection for people to cross,” Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “We talked to ODOT...
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
We can all bear a little history lesson: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today we celebrate the birthday of our 26th president -- Theodore Roosevelt. Honored as a great statesman, naturalist, conservationist and author of over 35 books, this leader of the Rough Riders was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for the battle of San Juan Hill. He also...
Medina County’s new Sharon Nature Preserve opens for visitors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District opened its 20th facility today (Oct. 27) -- a nature preserve in Sharon Township. The property was purchased through a $500,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program in 2014 and was partially developed beginning in September of this year. The...
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Canton couple shoplift $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise: Beachwood Police Blotter
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
Pioneer names Matthew Spinner as executive chef
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Spinner has been named executive chef at Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The Harbor Bay Hospitality concept opened with Brian Whalen as executive chef. Whalen has relocated to Jaja, which also is in Intro Cleveland - the company’s residential-commercial building at Lorain and Gehring avenues.
Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
