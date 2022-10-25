Read full article on original website
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Risk of suicide almost seven times higher after young onset dementia diagnosis
This risk of someone dying by suicide is almost seven times higher after the diagnosis of young onset dementia, according to a new study. Experts say the findings suggest that clinics should identify those diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65 and carry out suicide risk assessments. Researchers...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Cannabis users are often denied liver transplants. Scientists looked into whether that had any merit
Dr. Thomas Starzl, the "Father of Transplantation," performed the first successful liver transplant in 1967 while at the University of Colorado. Since then, thousands of similar operations are performed every year, with a record-breaking 9,200 liver transplants executed in 2021. But people who use cannabis are often excluded from receiving...
Older people who get lost sometimes sadly lose their lives. But those with dementia are more likely to survive
Being lost in an unfamiliar place is an unsettling feeling most of us have experienced. It requires cognitive and physical skills, and potentially other resources, to find our way and safely arrive at our destination. This is why up to 60% of people with dementia will experience becoming lost during...
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
America Has a Dementia Problem. Here’s How to Dodge It.
According to research published this week in JAMA Neurology, 10% of American adults over the age of 65 currently have dementia. Researchers at the the Columbia University Irving Medical Center analyzed data from thousands of participants in the exhaustive, longitudinal Health and Retirement Study to arrive at that number and reached some other conclusions, too:
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
8 causes of short-term memory loss and how to combat it
Short-term memory loss is common and usually not a cause for concern but if you have warning signs like loss of consciousness, seek medical attention.
Breakthrough study shows that memories can be erased through a simple ‘sound cue’ method
What memories would you erase?
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
1 in 10 older adults have dementia, and that’s going to grow with aging population boom
The first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment and dementia in more than 20 years found that almost one in 10 US older adults has dementia, and 22% have mild cognitive impairment. Adults with dementia or mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education,...
Heart attack death rates took a sharp turn and increased during the pandemic, study shows
New data analysis from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, heart attacks were the leading cause of death worldwide but were steadily on...
