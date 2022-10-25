Read full article on original website
Two Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Mail Carrier in Burbank
A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.
Woman, 38, Reported Missing in Diamond Bar
A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
Irvine Man Charged with Killing Dog in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was behind bars in Banning Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
Former Newport Bar Security Manager Acquitted of Dealing Deadly Fentanyl Dose
A 48-year-old former security manager for a Newport Beach bar was acquitted Wednesday of distributing fentanyl that killed a man at the club six years ago, but convicted of dealing other drugs. Sean Robert McLaughlin was acquitted of one count of distribution of furanyl fentanyl resulting in death and serious...
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other...
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
Man Charged with Spree of Attacks in Tustin
A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with punching a pregnant woman in the stomach and sexually assaulting another woman in a series of crimes Friday in Tustin. Sean Anthony Aguilera was charged with sexual battery, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, attempted robbery and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Pomona
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona. Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department. Cylar is...
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
81-Year-Old Suspected of Operating Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Arrested
An 81-year-old man suspected of operating an illegal marijuana cultivation operation at his Moreno Valley property was arrested Wednesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies served a search warrant about 8 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 8700 block of Pigeon Pass Road, according to Sgt. Joseph Fitzgerald. During...
Man Charged with Fatally Shooting His Father in Eastvale
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Reported Missing From Valencia Found Safe
A woman who went missing from Valencia was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday. Evelyn Andrea Sumner, 31, was last seen on Tuesday about 8 a.m. in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find her. “She has...
Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
